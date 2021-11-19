ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, MI

Newly-Elected Riverview City Councilman Charged In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash, Prosecutors Say

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A newly-elected Riverview City Council member was arraigned in connection with a vehicle crash that happened several hours after he was elected.

David Robbins, 34, was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 17, on one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFiOF_0d26vy4p00
David Robbins (Credit: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office)

He received a $5,000/10% bond with an alcohol tether.

Wayne County prosecutors say that at about 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 4, Robbins was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a tree in the median of Fort Street near Voight Avenue in Riverview.

He left the scene on foot, prosecutors say.

“A dangerous event was put in motion by the defendant’s alleged actions leading to these criminal charges. It’s shocking and disappointing that this happened less than 24 hours after he was elected to the Riverview City Council,” says Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Robbins’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic Assault

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge. Wixom police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and involved Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan and a man who had a relationship with her. “The man appeared to have suffered from minor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverview, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Riverview, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run On City’s East Side

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident. The incident happened at about 12:11 p.m., Oct. 19, in the area of East State Fair Avenue and Rowe Street. Police say a 47-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he was struck by an unknown driver in a black 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Drunk Driving#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

New Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

CHICAGO (WBBM-TV) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down Waukesha Christmas Parade participants, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows the suspect knocking on the door and telling the person who answered that he was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

3 Missing After Flint House Explosion

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three people were missing after a home fire and explosion in Flint that damaged several adjacent homes and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. Three people were reported missing following the explosion, and two were hospitalized, Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper told WEYI-TV. The explosion...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Van Buren County Man Faces 15 Charges After Poached Bucks Found

DECATUR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The discovery of nine poached trophy bucks in a barn has led to 15 state wildlife charges against a Van Buren County man, authorities said. Justin Ernst, 33, of Decatur, was arraigned Nov. 9 in 7th District Court in Paw Paw and is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 20. He is free on bond. He faces up to $59,500 in reimbursement to the state if convicted.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Green Color In Clinton Township Creek Caused By Non-Toxic Dye For Water Testing

(CBS DETROIT)– The creek behind the Cranberry subdivision in Clinton Township looks normal now, but Sunday it was anything but, and that gave residents there quite a scare. “It was really like obvious I mean it was just like a little hint of a discoloration it was like something you would see out of a movie set,” said concerned neighbor Erick Mamudovski.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy