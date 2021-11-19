ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

Got unwanted hazardous wastes in your house? You could get rid of them tomorrow

By Aliah Keller
 6 days ago

Triadelphia, W. Va. (WTRF)- Got hazardous wastes around in your house? You could get rid of them tomorrow!

Clean Harbors Environmental Services is making a stop at the Highlands tomorrow.

Clean Harbors is recycling your unwanted hazardous wastes tomorrow. They collect household wastes in the Ohio County area.

But they don’t accept all kinds of wastes. They don’t take explosives, propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, or smoke detectors. But they’ll take paints, pesticides, gasoline, oil, anti-freeze, and things like that.

Clean Harbors’ Tom Gulisek says the sooner you get rid of unwanted and unused hazardous wastes, the better. And turns out, it’s not just about cleaning out your house but keeping you and your family safe.

“The longer it sits, the more dangerous you have of the container leaking, possibly containing something in your house, causing you to be sick, causing the child (to be sick). It’s always good. If it’s been here too long, get rid of it.”

Tom Gulisek, Clean Harbors Environmental Services

If you have household hazardous wastes you’d like to get rid of, just go to the site between 9 to 3 tomorrow. It’s between the Cabelas and Hobby Lobby at the Highlands.

Cooking for Thanksgiving? How to avoid a clogging disaster

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Before you prepare your Thanksgiving meal — listen up! It’s common to come across fats, oils, and grease while cooking. But Wheeling city officials warn your cooking could turn into a clogging disaster if you aren’t careful. To avoid this, officials say scrape food scraps into the trash — *not* the […]
