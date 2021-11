Looking at photographer Matt Black’s book “American Geography” (Thames and Hudson, 2021), I can’t help but wonder what the people in it think about the various debates going on in the country. Does any of it seem relevant to them? When your life centers on the issue of poverty, does it really matter what Big Bird did or didn’t say? Does the squabbling between the “progressive” and the “moderate” wings of the Democratic Party really matter?

