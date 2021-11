TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Off the chain,” is just one of the phrases used to describe Project Annie’s 23rd annual food giveaway. Starting at four in the morning, Annie Johnson and volunteers cooked up three dozen turkeys, six dozen pies, a couple pounds of potato salad and so much more for this year’s event. Ms. Annie runs the food pantry in Frenchtown which is open to everyone year round, but says it’s particularly busy on Thanksgiving every year. She tells us she’s tired but happy to see the hard work pay off.

