Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville family of 4 picking up pieces after house fire

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family of four is quite literally picking up the pieces after their garage caught fire back in the beginning of November.

“Looking at the fear on their faces, my children. You know as a parent you’re supposed to protect them,” Billi Philip said. “Yes, we all made it out. I thank the Lord my husband came home when he did, but we couldn’t protect them that night. We couldn’t protect her things. Yes, they’re things, but those were our things that we worked so hard for them to have.”

The family’s insurance doesn’t cover the items inside the garage, which included furniture, kid’s clothing and other valuable items.

Philip just recently finished chemotherapy for colon cancer. “When I was going through my cancer treatments, my husband did put our house second, compared to me,” Philip said. “He did make sure that all my deductibles and everything was paid. So, did it get us behind on our house? Yes. All they will cover is the structural part.”

If you’re looking to help this family, a close friend has set up a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

©2021 Cox Media Group

