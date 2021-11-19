ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He'd Never Want To Play The Joker

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of playing the iconic Batman and DC villain The Joker is something the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield admits he never wants to do. Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumors Garfield will reprise his role in December's...

comicbook.com

Related
GeekTyrant

Andrew Garfield Continues to Tell People That He's Not in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Andrew Garfield’s life is probably a living hell right now because as he makes the press rounds for his upcoming Netflix film Tick, Tick… BOOM!, the press won’t stop asking him about Spider-Man: No Way Home! The guy is a super talented actor who has made some great films, but all anyone wants to talk about is Spider-Man: No Way Home!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Says He's Excited to See What Marvel Has Planned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel fans around the world are convinced that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to be joining current franchise star Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. Thanks to supposed leaks and rumors online, there's really nothing the actors can say to make fans believe them, but that doesn't mean Garfield hasn't tried. The actor is now in the middle of his second movie press tour in the last couple of months and he has not stopped fielding questions about his involvement in No Way Home, many of them coming with a wink from whoever is asking.
MOVIES
Washington Post

Andrew Garfield contains multitudes

Andrew Garfield was feeling achy, even after two days of icing his back. The actor has always thrown himself into his roles, losing 40 pounds to play a 17th-century missionary in “Silence,” or spending months training to sing on-screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” But this pain was earned on his time off from shooting, playing three hours of pickup basketball in a local gym in Calgary, Canada.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals How His Spider-Man Would React to MCU Iron Man

In another universe, Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) isn't a fan of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Garfield, who played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, says his impoverished Peter would be "turned off" by the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist mentor of the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark recruits the rebooted rookie superhero in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, mentoring him in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and knighting the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as an official member of Earth's mightiest heroes in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lil Nas X Poses With Spider-Man Actors Tom Holland & Andrew Garfield, Says He's Playing Miles Morales

Lil Nas X says that he's playing Miles Morales in live-action. The pop star made his way to the Spider-Man meet-up between Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. GQ had an event for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star and the pictures spiraling out of that event have the entire Internet talking. That was before Lil Nas decided to throw some gasoline on the fire with his comments about playing Miles. People have been speculating all kinds of wild things about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. If this were to be true (It's probably just trolling from a master of the art form) it would shake the entire fandom in an unmistakable way. Miles Morales is one of the most popular new Marvel characters of the last 20 years. Having Lil Nas X would absolutely stir fandom discourse for an entire year. People can dream, but right now it looks like a well-timed joke from a Twitter master. But, the multiverse is wide open and bursting with possibility.
MOVIES
Vulture

Andrew Garfield Denies Rumors That He’s a Stamp Collector

Andrew Garfield is setting the internet’s biggest rumor straight: He’s not a stamp collector. While most people advise against looking yourself up on the internet, Garfield took this challenge head on with GQ. He sat down for an “Actually Me” interview to answer anonymous questions online from fans and fact-check pages about him. When reviewing his Wikipedia page, he stated that the claim that he was a philatelist (a.k.a. stamp collector) was false and wasn’t sure where the rumor came from. He reluctantly responded to the rumors that he and Tobey Maguire will make an appearance in the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield said, “Listen, at this point … I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed or we’ll be very happy … I’m sorry in advance.” Like the film trailers, there are so many different ways to interpret Garfield’s answer, but at the end of the day, we won’t know until the movie hits theaters.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Why Andrew Garfield sings underwater in 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'

Midway into "Tick, Tick … Boom!," Jonathan Larson is wrestling with writer's block. And losing. Badly. "Here I am," says Andrew Garfield, who portrays the composer-lyricist in the movie, now streaming on Netflix. "The musical to which I have devoted my youth is about to be put on public display for every producer in New York. I haven't written a single note or a single lyric to the most important song in the show. I have no electricity. My best friend is furious with me, my girlfriend isn't speaking to me.
MOVIES
