ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Richards: Opportunity Housing—an opportunity for who exactly?

By Special to San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 6 days ago

With the recent passing of SB 9 and SB 10, along with continuing talks of Opportunity Housing, the fate of San Jose’s 14 conservation districts hangs in a delicate balance between protection and potential demolition.

As housing becomes increasingly unaffordable throughout San Jose, the passing of bills like SB 10 may look like an end to housing inequality. SB 10 opens the opportunity for the development of 10 or more housing units in transit-rich areas and urban infill with minimal requirements for affordability. While proposed plans for Opportunity Housing vary greatly, most rely on the majority of new housing being built within the downtown area rather than the more spacious suburbs.

One less discussed drawback of this legislation is it overrides local ordinates for housing. Aside from height restrictions and protection of public spaces like parks, local governments would be functionally unable to limit the construction of new buildings. With the implementation of SB 10, any of San Jose’s historical districts would be open to massive tear-downs.

These conservation districts, primarily located close to the city center, have been historically protected by varying local regulations aiming to preserve the outward characteristics of the houses. Although notable for their distinct architecture and age, historical neighborhoods bring numerous benefits to the city as a whole.

Historical neighborhoods generally have higher walkability scores compared to modern development, boosting a more vibrant nightlife. There is a correlation between older neighborhoods and higher numbers of creative jobs and workplaces. Additionally, older areas contain a higher amount of small businesses, along with greater concentrations of racial and ethnic minority-owned stores.

In terms of environmental sustainability, maintaining existing neighborhoods is far more beneficial; older homes often utilize natural materials compared to the plastics produced by modern homes today. Many permanent jobs are created with the continual maintenance of historical housing, while new construction often only offers temporary jobs.

Most importantly, the protection of historical homes itself promotes affordability. On average, historical houses are priced at or below the median cost of a home. This prevents gentrification, as families do not face the risk of being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to rising house prices.

Most historical neighborhoods are already doing what Opportunity Housing claims to be designed for. As a whole, these districts promote the vibrant nightlife San Jose wants along with maintaining an affordable living community for residents. However, with bills such as SB 10 only a small percentage of new units would be reserved for affordable housing, meaning that these preexisting affordable homes would likely be destroyed for luxury apartments. Considering that historical neighborhoods have higher rates of minority homeowners, SB 10 is even more counterproductive.

More living units can easily be created within conservation districts without tearing down the homes. There is already an option in place for dividing existing houses into multiple units through extensions and accessory dwelling units .

If San Jose truly wants to expand its housing units to create more affordable housing, the city should focus on building a more robust transportation system . By increasing transit through extending Caltrain and busing routes, these outer communities would become more accessible and walkable, becoming a more major part of the city. This would open space for Opportunity Housing into areas with more room for development such as South San Jose, increasing the possibilities for new low-cost development.

San Jose needs to protect the little history we have left for future generations. Tearing down conservation districts does not improve the affordability of homes, instead it merely removes the existing spirit and individuality of these communities. These neighborhoods are irreplaceable—let’s keep them that way.

Charlotte Richards was born and raised in the conservation district of Naglee Park in downtown San Jose. She is a current freshman at Pitzer College majoring in mathematics.

The post Richards: Opportunity Housing—an opportunity for who exactly? appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s Cambrian Park Plaza inches toward redevelopment

Cambrian Park Plaza is a step closer to redevelopment with the release of its draft environmental report. Located at the intersection of Union and Camden avenues in San Jose with its iconic carousel sign, the reimagined single-story shopping center, which dates back to the 1950s, is a long way from approval. An estimated completion date... The post San Jose’s Cambrian Park Plaza inches toward redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose closes safe parking site earlier than expected

San Jose is shutting down a controversial safe parking site for unhoused residents just three months after it opened. The city announced the closure of the temporary safe parking site at 71 Vista Montaña on Monday. The site, which opened in early September, was potentially slated to remain open for nine months. But the city... The post San Jose closes safe parking site earlier than expected appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Nonprofits bring Thanksgiving meals to San Jose’s homeless residents

Folks tend to travel long distances to eat on Thanksgiving. But for unhoused residents in San Jose, Thanksgiving dinner is coming to them. Amid the homeless encampment at Columbus Park in San Jose, faith-based nonprofit CityTeam helped brighten up Thanksgiving for many unhoused residents by bringing hot meals to the park. The nonprofit has a tradition... The post Nonprofits bring Thanksgiving meals to San Jose’s homeless residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Suspicious death stirs San Jose homeless housing complex residents

Formerly homeless residents are on edge following a suspicious death at a downtown San Jose homeless housing complex. A woman who was visiting a tenant died early Monday morning at Second Street Studios, according to residents, the San Jose Police Department and housing provider First Community Housing. A group of residents are pushing the complex’s... The post Suspicious death stirs San Jose homeless housing complex residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Business
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate wants to upend state housing law

A San Jose mayoral candidate is campaigning against a controversial state law to alter zoning in single-family neighborhoods. Councilmember Dev Davis has repeatedly hammered SB 9 on social media and in a recent op-ed for opening residential neighborhoods to higher-density development. She became the first person in the state to sign an initiative for a 2022... The post San Jose mayoral candidate wants to upend state housing law appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in San Jose

Braving the chilly weather on an early Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of San Jose residents filtered through the Sacred Heart community center on South First Street to receive food boxes for Thanksgiving dinners. “This is our 57th year giving out food boxes to the community,” Demone Carter, community engagement director at Sacred Heart, told San José... The post Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose plans to be carbon neutral in nine years

San Jose pledged to go carbon neutral by 2030, but the feasibility of this ambitious goal is still up in the air. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the pledge on Nov. 9. To be carbon neutral, the city needs to either offset all carbon emissions to reach a net-zero, or eliminate carbon emissions... The post How San Jose plans to be carbon neutral in nine years appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Inequality#Public Housing#Gentrification#Opportunity Housing#Sb 10
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor, law enforcement address recent string of retail robberies

Facing a spate of organized retail thefts and robberies over the weekend, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and local enforcement are looking for ways to beef up security during the holidays—including use of surveillance technology. “I’m releasing a proposal with colleagues for investment in automated license plate readers and other surveillance tech that will assist... The post San Jose mayor, law enforcement address recent string of retail robberies appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose prepares to settle litigation with injured cop watcher

San Jose appears to be settling litigation with a resident injured while trying to film police officers. Last week in closed session, the San Jose City Council discussed a lawsuit brought by Nicholas Robinson, a security guard who records police interactions. Robinson was arrested while monitoring police conducting an arrest near Highway 101 in November 2018. He claimed in a lawsuit officers broke his arm while detaining him and violated his Fourth Amendment rights.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose commission votes on affordable housing, police and climate reform

A San Jose commission responsible for tweaking city rules suggests studying a policy that allows nonprofits first dibs on buying housing properties, as well as creating commissions on police reform and climate change. The San Jose Charter Review Commission Thursday voted to recommend a series of police and climate change reforms. It recommended establishing a... The post San Jose commission votes on affordable housing, police and climate reform appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose settles flood claims, but Valley Water litigation continues

San Jose residents affected by a devastating flood in 2017 are finally getting a settlement from the city, but litigation over the natural catastrophe isn’t over. The San Jose City Council approved a $750,000 settlement Tuesday for more than 250 plaintiffs suing the city for allegedly failing to warn them about flood dangers following heavy rainfall... The post San Jose settles flood claims, but Valley Water litigation continues appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San José Spotlight

VTA committee recommends Measure B funds for Silicon Valley highways

VTA is poised to distribute nearly $200 million for projects to reduce highway congestion following a critical committee vote. The Congestion Management Program and Planning Committee is recommending VTA’s board of directors approve funding for a list of 13 highway projects in cities across Santa Clara County. The funding comes from Measure B, a sales tax passed in 2016 to fund decades of transit projects.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley

Commercial real estate sales boomed in Silicon Valley last quarter, but vacancies remain high throughout the region. A surge in investment activity between July and September brought year-to-date aggregate commercial real estate sales in the South Bay to $6.3 billion.  That’s the highest sales volume for the region since 2015, according to a new report... The post Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

The roadmap to San Jose’s Project Homekey proposals

With the recent influx in state and federal funding for homeless housing, San Jose is racing to add roughly 550 units of permanent and interim housing across the city. In September, Mayor Sam Liccardo and several councilmembers proposed a lofty goal to provide 2,300 new permanent and transitional housing units by the end of 2022... The post The roadmap to San Jose’s Project Homekey proposals appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County group offers free legal services for undocumented residents

East San Jose’s Mexican Heritage Plaza has played host to cultural performances, rallies and a mass vaccination site. This week, a group of nonprofits will bring together its resources for another critical use in the Latino community: free legal and rental assistance for immigrants. The Rapid Response Network of Santa Clara County, a group of... The post Santa Clara County group offers free legal services for undocumented residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley lawmaker’s committee removal sparks outrage

An Asian American lawmaker from the South Bay has been booted from a key California committee, and LGBTQ and Asian American advocacy groups are crying foul. Speaker Anthony Rendon stripped Assemblymember Evan Low of his chairmanship and membership on the Business and Professions Committee this week without explanation. Rendon appointed Assemblymember Marc Berman of Palo... The post Silicon Valley lawmaker’s committee removal sparks outrage appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Former San Jose council candidate forms shadowy political nonprofit

A new local advocacy group is rallying against San Jose’s policies on gun control and homelessness, but the organization doesn’t want the public to know who is behind it—or who is funding it. The political nonprofit, called Silicon Valley Public Accountability Foundation, promotes a stance against gun control and the “housing first” approach to solve homelessness—all while... The post Former San Jose council candidate forms shadowy political nonprofit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy