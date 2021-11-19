Tech the Halls with the best trends

There’s no question that the competition for skilled employees is fierce in today’s marketplace—particularly when it comes to tech talent. With more and more industries relying heavily on technology for everyday operations, talented tech professionals have a multitude of choices when it comes to choosing what they want to do and where they want to work. For companies searching for top tech talent to fill open positions, it’s no longer enough to sit back and wait for a stack of incoming applications—these days, potential employees are evaluating companies as (or even more) closely than companies are evaluating them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO