This isn't the first time we've seen pajamas go from bedtime staple to cocktail wear, but it may just be the best few takes on the trend. Fashion pros and celebs alike are embracing the easy separates — and while our first thought was this: if someone's giving us the opportunity to wear our comfiest sleep-time staples right out on the street, why wouldn't we?! That impulse was also checked with visions of the not-so-well-executed takes on the trend that make them look, well, more like pajamas and less like evening wear.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO