Hidalgo County distributing “Kindness Notes”

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County with Behavioral Health Solutions, United Youth Group, and Silver Ribbon Community Partners announced they will be collecting “Kindness Notes”.

According to the county from now until Dec. 13 notes will be collected and given to senior citizens. The notes can be delivered Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Behavioral Health Solutions in Pharr.

For more information contact Vianca Vieyra at 956-783-7897.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.