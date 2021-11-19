How this six-time entrepreneur got Clayton Christopher, Brian Sheth to back his water-device startup

The news: Five startups jostled for $200,000 in funding in the final round of the Seattle Angel Conference, with new medical device company BrainSpace rising to the top. The crown: BrainSpace will use the new cash to support development of its automated external ventricular drain, a type of device that relieves pressure in the brain from trauma, stroke or other conditions. The device has “continuous intracranial pressure monitoring supporting remote consults and new discoveries” according to the company’s website. The Bothell, Wash.-based startup has created a working model of the device with $100,000 in self-funding, according to Wesley Johnson, a manager of the conference. The startup declined to provide further details when contacted by GeekWire.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO