ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How this six-time entrepreneur got Clayton Christopher, Brian Sheth to back his water-device startup

By Will Anderson
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allen Tsai is well-connected in the startup world. But he still encountered challenges when initially trying...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotivesblog.com

The Best Cars for Startup Entrepreneurs

Without a doubt, getting started from the ground up and running a new business in a competitive industry is a bit more challenging than most realize. It’s not something you can accomplish with hard work alone — it’s crucial to have a direction you’re willing to commit to when running a new business.
SMALL BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Funding news: Angel conference backs brain device startup, weapons detection company lands $15M

The news: Five startups jostled for $200,000 in funding in the final round of the Seattle Angel Conference, with new medical device company BrainSpace rising to the top. The crown: BrainSpace will use the new cash to support development of its automated external ventricular drain, a type of device that relieves pressure in the brain from trauma, stroke or other conditions. The device has “continuous intracranial pressure monitoring supporting remote consults and new discoveries” according to the company’s website. The Bothell, Wash.-based startup has created a working model of the device with $100,000 in self-funding, according to Wesley Johnson, a manager of the conference. The startup declined to provide further details when contacted by GeekWire.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sheth
cryptopotato.com

Entrepreneur First Partners With Tezos To Boost Web3 Startups

Entrepreneurs First has partnered with high-performance blockchain Tezos to seek talented product developers for web3 into the Tezos ecosystem. Entrepreneur First, an international firm focused on investing in technology companies, is partnering with Tezos to launch a blockchain-focused platform to attract potential founders to Tezos’ web3 ecosystem. Seeking Talented Web3...
BUSINESS
startupsac.com

Train to Become an Entrepreneur Plus This Week’s Startup Events

If you are looking to develop or hone your entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, check out the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy (SEA). They are currently accepting applications for their 2022 cohort. which starts in January. This team-based entrepreneurial bootcamp teaches you to move your project from idea to an actual startup. If you are still in the idea stage, or even if you don’t have an idea yet, SEA is a great program to help you move forward. Find out more and apply now.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crowdfundinsider.com

Flat6Labs Funds Six Startups Including Fintechs

Flat6Labs has funded 6 startups with seed capital following the participation in a 4-month acceleration program. Each startup completed the 7th Cycle in Bahrain. Flat6Labs is a MENA-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm. Annually, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups. Flat6Labs reports that the 7th Cycle received over 200 applications from more than 50 countries which were then narrowed down to a final selection of 6 Startups that consisted of teams addressing problems with solutions across an array of industries, including Fintech, Entertainment, E-Commerce, Edtech, and Enterprise Software.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Vitamins#Entrepreneurs#Countertop#Pani Systems Inc
Austonia

Viral Austin-based startup aims to fix world water problems—one free bottle at a time

Austin-based company FreeWater is doing just what its name implies—it's the first packaged beverage company to be completely free to customers. But there must be a catch, right?While passing out waters to runners on Austin streets, families and other Austinites initially were skeptical about the brand, but they universally seemed to accept the money-saving, philanthropic ideals embodied by the new startup, FreeWater has said. Founded earlier this year, the company has already appeared on multiple news sites and has millions of views on its TikTok account. @freewater.io #FreeWater is The World's First Free Beverage Company #startup #atx #marketing #advertising...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Austin Business Journal

Austin tech and startup hires: Brewbike appoints new CEO; ESO adds to C-suite

Here are six recent hires we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Austin emergency medical services software company ESO Solutions Inc. said Nov. 5 it has hired Kerri Swope as chief customer officer. She was previously head of customer operations at Gusto, a San Francisco-based payroll software company that recently acquired Austin's RemoteTeam.com. Prior to that, Swope worked at Care.com as vice president of Care.com HomePay. ESO, founded in 2004, is led by President and CEO Chris Dillie. Back in March, the company secured a majority stake investment from Austin-based PE firm Vista Equity Partners.
AUSTIN, TX
tnj.com

10 Tips for First-Time Entrepreneurs

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way business is conducted for small enterprises and large corporations alike. The pandemic has also created many first-time entrepreneurs. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses have been created in the country since the start of the pandemic at...
SMALL BUSINESS
Austin Business Journal

Peter Rex promises to make Austin the center of the tech universe. Can he pull it off?

Peter Rex brought a company with $1 billion in assets and a proud aversion to Big Tech to Austin. Now he thinks the Texas capital can supplant Silicon Valley as the world's preeminent tech hub. "I want to be an outsider to Big Tech," he said. "You can't disrupt from the inside anyways." Learn about the company's real estate moves and other plans in this story.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
703
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy