The Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation (BLVHCF) has received millions of dollars since it has been established in 1997. They have worked closely with the community and other foundations to raise funds for the Hospital. They want to acknowledge and thank generosity of numerous donors that have recently brought the Foundation one step closer to its $2.5 million goal that helped renovate the Emergency Department and bring in an in-house MRI suite. This past summer the Foundation received a donation from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust as well as from the Ted Schmidt Family.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO