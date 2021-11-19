Chuck Keiper - Save on Energy with NOPEC

Making the individual choice to invest in renewable power is a good decision for the sake of the environment. Some areas make it easy to tap into solar, wind, water and other renewable energy options by paying a few extra bucks on your monthly bill. Other areas don’t offer the option at all, or available options are cost prohibitive. Joule Assets has set out to change that paradigm with a program called Community Choice Solar, and it’s changing the framework of the power structure in New York.
