Energy Industry

Chuck Keiper - Save on Energy with NOPEC

 6 days ago

We put energy into saving money but...

24/7 Wall St.

This State Is Adding The Most Clean Energy Jobs

The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mariettaga.gov

Learn ways to save energy with these tips

This reliable information resource answers questions regarding your home’s energy use. These easy to use online tools provide and extensive energy library and tools for energy and bill analysis. Click here to access the energy advisor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

12 tips to save money on your energy bills this winter

Wondering about the outlook for your household heating bill this winter? In a word, it’s … ugly. Higher energy prices, demand that outpaces supply and anticipated slightly colder weather could have you seeing an increase of 30 percent or more, depending on the fuel you use to heat your home.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnky.com

Be safe and save energy on Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you are planning to make a turkey, get that bird out of the freezer and into the refrigerator about two to three days early to allow it to properly thaw. Now is also good time to think of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Racine County Eye

Top Ways To Save on Your Home’s Energy Bill

Every winter, families nationwide tend to see an increase in their monthly expenses thanks to the holidays and increased energy expenditure. Luckily, there are numerous different ways to lower your monthly expenses, including your energy bill. Here are some of the top ways to save on your home’s energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mount Vernon News

HEAP offers help with costly winter heating bills

ONTARIO – Residents in Knox and surrounding counties can apply for help with their winter heating bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) offered through the Ohio Area Agency on Aging can help. To apply, fill out the application, which is available by calling the agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799...
ONTARIO, OH
Inhabitat.com

Solar program has customers saving money from renewable energy

Making the individual choice to invest in renewable power is a good decision for the sake of the environment. Some areas make it easy to tap into solar, wind, water and other renewable energy options by paying a few extra bucks on your monthly bill. Other areas don’t offer the option at all, or available options are cost prohibitive. Joule Assets has set out to change that paradigm with a program called Community Choice Solar, and it’s changing the framework of the power structure in New York.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wfxrtv.com

How to save on energy throughout the holidays

Temperatures are dropping and energy prices are rising, and your household budget will feel the pain. Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services, shares tips with how to save money during the holidays such as the benefits of LED lights, when to turn down the thermostat, and how to safely use extension cords.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

New Report Captures Energy Saving Impact of 5G-Enabled Vertical Industries as World Tackles Climate Crisis

New research from InterDigital and ABI Research details energy efficiency of enterprise 5G and industry verticals amidst global sustainability commitments. WILMINGTON, DE — Sustainability has never been higher on the societal agenda. Global leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week are facing hard truths – on the current trajectory, the world will hit the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase by 2030 and demand a dramatic 45% reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions from 2010 levels. With the ICT sector expected to account for as much as 20% of global consumption levels by 2030, any effort to reduce carbon emissions must consider the impact of 5G.
WILMINGTON, DE
WKRG

Will I save energy dollars by adding insulation over my garage?

WANT TO ASK DANNY YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT QUESTION? Submit Below:. Danny Lipford: Sarah wants to know, “Will I save energy dollars by adding insulation over my garage?”. Yeah, you would think you would save a lot of money on your energy bill by insulating that space above your garage, but it really doesn’t save you money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Students Save $44,000 on School’s Energy Bills Using Solar, Sawdust Heat, and Pedal Power to Make Milkshakes

Students at a Tasmania high school are riding bikes out of desire to combat climate change, implementing a dizzyingly-thorough transformation of their school building into an energy efficient inspiration. It’s paying off big time, as they’ve helped save $44,000 in utility bills since they started their energy-saving activities, but it’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PLANetizen

Bill Gates' Nuclear Power Company Takes Giant Step in Cowboy State

"TerraPower, a start-up co-founded by Bill Gates to revolutionize designs for nuclear reactors, has chosen Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred location for its first demonstration reactor," writes Catherine Clifford, a climate and technology reporter for CNBC on Nov. 17. "It aims to build the plant in the frontier-era coal town by 2028."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sentinel

‘Green energy’ won’t save us, but God will

First off, I wish to congratulate Arthur Keller on a great letter in last week’s Sentinel. I agree with your portion on “green energy.” I have made the same points in a letter over the summer in reference to the electric powered vehicles and their batteries. I also brought up...
LEWISTOWN, PA
1011now.com

NPPD: Timing could result in energy savings

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NPPD and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NPPD, visit https://www.nppd.com. A Time-of-Use (TOU) program has been on the minds of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) for several years and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

