You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A few years ago, having an office was one of the most important aspects of starting a business. Cut to the year 2020, when the entire world was made to stay at home, coercing enterprises, and firms to manage things online. Slowly and steadily, companies realized that it is no longer essential to have office space. Though initially, they faced some troubles adapting to an online setup. Over the course of time, it became evident that things could be managed, even when the team is not present in the same room.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO