‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from New Project ‘When Harry Met Rehab’

Many fans of classic TV remember Melissa Gilbert as one of the stars of Little House on the Prairie. She played the role of Laura Ingalls in the classic show. The world watched Gilbert grow up over the course of the show’s long and popular run. Since then, she’s stayed connected to the cast and still attends reunions, charity events, and more attached to the show. When Michael Landon passed away in 1991, Gilbert became the face of the show in his absence. However, her entire career isn’t tied up in her life on Little House. In fact, she continues to work in TV and films as well as on the stage.

Earlier today, Melissa Gilbert took to her Instagram to share a look at her upcoming project. She’ll be co-starring in the play When Harry Met Rehab. In the post, she says, “Less than a week away from previews and the cast is working hard at rehearsals.” Then, she told her followers to swipe to see some behind-the-scenes photos from the play.

Melissa Gilbert shared several photos. One is a posed photo of the entire cast. The rest, though look like candid shots from rehearsals and table reads. Overall, it looks like everyone is having a good time on set. When Harry Met Rehab is sure to be equal parts hilarious and thought-provoking.

More About Melissa Gilbert’s Upcoming Play

Mellisa Gilbert will play the role of Barb in When Harry Met Rehab, according to the play’s website. The site also gives us an idea of what the show will be about. For starters, they bill the play as “A comedy that takes sobriety seriously.” It is a “story of redemption, perseverance, and hope.”

When Harry Met Rehab follows Harry, an alcoholic who is “on the edge of clueless annihilation” who ends up in rehab. There, he meets four strangers who “caught him every time he stumbled and made his denial and excuses disappear.” The story is loosely based on the real-life experiences of Chicago-based sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz. Former ESPN personality Spike Manton co-penned the play with Teinowitz.

The site goes on to say that Melissa Gilbert’s upcoming play will be flat-out funny. However, they also hope to spark a conversation about sobriety and the recovery process that takes people out of active addiction and into a new life of sober living and personal responsibility. The site notes that over 22 million Americans are currently fighting the battle of recovery against their addictions. Above all, When Harry Met Rehab is meant to “honor them, their families, and their friends.”

If you’re in the Chicagoland area, you can see Melissa Gilbert in When Harry Met Rehab at the Greenhouse Theater Center starting November 24th.