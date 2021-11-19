ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Dickson City police seize $20,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police say officers arrested a man after conducting a routine traffic stop, finding drugs worth a total of $20,000.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, early Thursday morning officers stopped a vehicle for unspecified violations.

After a short investigation, the officer gathered enough information to issue a search warrant for the vehicle.

Man arrested after witnesses say he lit ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Mahanoy City

Police say inside the vehicle officers found drugs with an estimated street value of $20,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnaVY_0d26rpH800
Dickson City Police Department

Gregory Smetek, of Virginia, was arrested on the scene and charged by police for possession with intent to manufacture and distribute drugs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 14

Greg Misenko
6d ago

Boy, I feel safer now. All that destructive good herb off the streets. So glad tax dollars go to get it off the street. Bet the cops are having fun with it. oh, sorry I forgot, they like herion.🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
Related
WBRE

Pottsville Police charge man with DUI after hit-and-run involving 12-year-old

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after a hit and run incident in October. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint against Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair. Police say on October 29, Yeastedt […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Sayre man arrested and sentenced for laundering $1.89M from victims

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sayre man was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for conspiring to launder around $1.89M in fraudulent mail and wire fraud schemes. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jabin Godspower Okpako, 36, and his wife, codefendant Christine Bradley Okpako, 54, also of Sayre, received around $1,898,046 […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Bradford County fatal fire victim identified by State Police

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Bradford County. According to State Police, 69-year-old Nanette Zampier of Ulster was pronounced deceased at the scene on Moore Hill Road on Nov. 19 after first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames. At 3:45 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Dickson City, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Dickson City, PA
City
Mahanoy City, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drugs#Weather#Wyou
WBRE

Illegal gambling machines seized in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 10 video gambling devices were seized from a Monroe County gas station after a search warrant was executed Tuesday. According to a press release from the Monroe County District Attorney, nine devices and $478 were seized from the gas station at 1650 West Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough as […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Carverton Road back open after truck pulls wires down

TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer took a utility pole down after underestimating its height clearance while making a turn in Trucksville, police say. According to police, the truck was turning into the magistrate’s office and got caught on the wires, pulling them and the pole down. Caverton Road was closed for a period […]
TRUCKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy