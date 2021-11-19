Higher Gas Prices and Long Commutes: These Are the Five Worst States for Drivers in 2021

Ameren-Illinois says people may have a tough time paying their utility bill this winter due to the rising prices on natural gas. Ameren’s Tucker Kennedy says its a matter of simple supply-and-demand economics. Kennedy says the price per therm of natural gas has risen by 75% over the last year reaching a 13-year high on the global market. Kennedy says the problem boils down to two items: “The economy is obviously heating up. It’s coming back. Production is up, but we had this phenomena where, during Covid, natural gas production was down because there wasn’t demand. We are starting to see pent up demand and tightening supply. All of that has sort of conspired to result in a global increase in the cost of natural gas itself – that commodity. Here in Illinois we have reached a 13-year high, and natural gas makes up a pretty significant portion of our customers’ energy bills. We have two sides to the bill – the supply and delivery. The supply is the cost that we pass on directly one-to-one, dollar-for-dollar with no mark up, and then we charge for delivery. That cost of the gas itself, because that’s going to be significantly higher, we are just conferring to our customers that there is likely going to be some higher winter heating bills this year.”

