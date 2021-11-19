Here are Bath & Body Works’s 2021 Christmas Candle scents—and what they smell like

When it comes to finding comfort, shoes are a great metaphor. Sometimes the difference between a shoe that is supremely comfortable and one that causes agony is infinitesimal. An almost invisible lump can be the difference between limping and running happily. And a high price is not a guarantee against these discomforts. The same is true in your home where a soft surface on a floor, more organization in the kitchen, or mellow lighting can be the difference between a dwelling that’s welcoming and homey and one you can’t wait to get out of. It’s possible to spend an infinite quantity of cash outfitting a home, but a high price tag does not guarantee the result. And there’s no reason to pay too much. Here are 46 cheap things that'll make your home way more comfortable.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO