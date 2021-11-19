Opinion: Remember the Gettysburg Address

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Thursday is a uniquely American national holiday, but Thanksgiving wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. How did this holiday become such an American tradition? KDKA’s Jon Delano says Thanksgiving has always been special for his family. His ninth great-grandfather, Philippe de Lannoy, arrived in Plymouth in late 1621 after the first Thanksgiving and has often wondered what he missed when 90 Native Americans and 52 Pilgrim survivors enjoyed the first harvest feast. “There are two eyewitness accounts of that event which was a three-day harvest festival with lots of feasting and fellowship. But it wasn’t until two years later that the...

