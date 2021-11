November is National Family Caregivers Month, which celebrates and raises awareness for the individuals providing support to a loved one with significant health needs. According to the National Alliance of Caregiving (NAC) and AARP, nearly one in five U.S. adults are providing unpaid care for another adult with health or functional needs. And in recent years, more of these caregivers have expressed burnout and a difficulty coordinating care for their loved ones.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO