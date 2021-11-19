ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Siemian talks corrections to make before Sunday

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n060h_0d26p1az00

METAIRIE, LA. – Dropped balls, penalties, and not playing the first few quarters are a few things the Saints are going to need to correct going into Sunday against the Eagles. Quarterback Trevor Siemian knows that, and believes in his teammates and Sean Payton.

“I think he has a gift for giving the team the right message at the right time. Probably more so or just as good as any head coach I’ve played for. I think that there is no doubt when we get into a team meeting where our Compass is going to be set as a team,” said Siemian.

“The guys feel that. We’ve been in quite a few third and longs. The third downs that’s the glaring step that you kind of look at and say we have to be better. I have to be better, but I think you can look at first downs and easily think efficient on first downs. So you’re not dealing with seven plus. You’re dealing with third and five or less, so especially early in the game the last two weeks I think that’s where I have to be better specifically,” said Siemian.

The Saints and Sean Payton know what they need to do. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces to the puzzle together and executing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken. This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list. With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Compass
The Spun

Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy