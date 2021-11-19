ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QQQ hits intraday record high as techs rally amid weakening Treasury yields

By Jason Capul
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Invesco’s biggest ETF hit an intraday record high of $405.25 Friday, rising 0.75% as yields slip. The large-cap tech fund gained support from a +0.6% rise in the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), which it aims to track. The Nasdaq Composite rose amid a...

HYUP: High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF, 5.0% Forward Yield

A reader and subscriber asked for my thoughts on HYUP. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 17th, 2021. The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is a U.S. high-yield corporate bond index ETF, focusing on bonds with above-average yields, and hence below-average credit ratings. The fund boasts a 7.2% TTM yield, which is accurate, but uninformative, as it is the product of an abnormally high dividend in December 2020. As per my calculations, and management's, the fund has a forward yield of 5.0%, slightly above-average for a fund of this type. Although the fund does have its merits, I think there are stronger high-yield corporate bond funds, covered a few of these in the past, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.
High-Yield Bond Sales Soar to Record

Investors’ hunt for higher fixed-income returns has powered sales of low-rated corporate bonds to a record. U.S. companies, including medical supplier Medline Industries LP and videogame maker Roblox Corp. , have sold more than $455 billion of bonds with speculative-grade credit ratings this year through Monday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s LCD. That already beats the full-year total for 2020, when junk-bond sales set a then-record of $435 billion.
Upstart stock manages to sustain key support level as most fintech stocks correct

Consumer finance platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) shares edge lower by 0.6% out of the gate as a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa sparks a broad stock market selloff. Shares of UPST are down about 50% from its all-time high of $401.49 in mid-October, now trading at mid-August levels. Earlier this...
Major market index ETFs drop on Black Friday with worries of new COVID variant

Headline market tracking exchange traded funds start Black Friday's trading session deep into the red as a new COVID variant strain is discovered in South Africa. Market tracking funds such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) have all slipped to the downside as all three major indices are falling.
Affirm Holdings stock rides high as stay-at-home trade resurges

With stay-at-home stocks back in play due to the South African variant of the COVID virus, Affirm Holdings (AFRM +3.2%) stock also gains, likely on the expectation that more people will pay for Peloton (PTON +5.7%) exercise equipment using Affirm's installment plans. Buy Now, Pay Later names such as Affirm,...
European stocks sink nearly 3% amid concerns over new Covid variant

London -2.75%. The U.K. has banned flights from South Africa and some neighboring countries on fears of new coronavirus variant. Concern about the spread of the B.1.1.529 variant grew after two people in hotel quarantine in Hong Kong were found to be infected with it. Germany -3.00%. France -3.65%. The...
Anthony Scaramucci: Stocks are on sale on Black Friday, sees buying opportunity

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and a former top Trump administration staffer, said Friday that a stock-market sell-off in reaction to news of a new COVID variant represented a buying opportunity in equities. "The health and safety stuff I have to leave to the scientists. The market stuff,...
Bitcoin: To Rally To $100,000

With governments introducing new Covid restrictions, Bitcoin could benefit from another round of liquidity. In our previous article entitled Bitcoin: The Upside Is Now Limited (published on April 29th), we mentioned that the upside gains were limited on Bitcoin in the medium term following the significant surge we saw in the past year. The market was then too confident on the direction of Bitcoin, and history has shown us that assets tend to move in the opposite direction when people are ‘overconfident’ about their investments.
Tesla eyes new investment in Shanghai plant as its near capacity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to invest up to $188M in its Shanghai plant to upgrade equipment, sources tell Bloomberg. The investment is due to the facility getting close to reaching the limit of its production capacity this year. Tesla stated in its 2020 annual report that the installed annual production capacity...
S&P 500 CAPE Says U.S. Index Is Massively Overvalued

The S&P 500 is up about 25% for the year so far. It's November 2021 and the S&P 500 is up about 25% for the year so far, which is very nice. It's also up about 600% since the 2009 crash, after a record-breaking 13-year bull market. But trees don't...
2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
Is It Time To Short High-Growth Stocks Amid Rising Treasury Yields?

Stocks of high-growth names on the Nasdaq took a severe hit during Wednesday’s trading session. On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said they were not looking to buy the dip. She recommended buying stocks for their growth strategy and have a 5% or more free cash flow yield.
