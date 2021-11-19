QQQ hits intraday record high as techs rally amid weakening Treasury yields

A reader and subscriber asked for my thoughts on HYUP. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 17th, 2021. The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is a U.S. high-yield corporate bond index ETF, focusing on bonds with above-average yields, and hence below-average credit ratings. The fund boasts a 7.2% TTM yield, which is accurate, but uninformative, as it is the product of an abnormally high dividend in December 2020. As per my calculations, and management's, the fund has a forward yield of 5.0%, slightly above-average for a fund of this type. Although the fund does have its merits, I think there are stronger high-yield corporate bond funds, covered a few of these in the past, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

