South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer summed up his team’s performance Saturday against Missouri in one word: inconsistent. The first-year Gamecocks coach praised his team’s start and the way his team rallied back in the fourth quarter in the 31-28 loss to the Tigers on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. But it was the team’s effort in the second and third quarters that cost them a chance at a second-straight Southeastern Conference win and left them still one win from being bowl-eligible.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO