New Orleans kicking carousel continues; re-sign Maher

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 6 days ago

METAIRIE, LA. – If you were to describe the Saints kicking saga in the 2021 season, you might as well refer to it as a kicking carousel. New Orleans has been through at least five kickers so far this season, and it looks like it might be more.

“I thought our kicking game struggled, kind of the way you felt coming off the field (felt the same as gameday in evaluation),” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“We’re not being out of character, we actually played those games exactly how we needed to play them and didn’t make one or two plays. So it was just really about emphasizing that that’s the difference between winning and losing for our team. It’s just those one or two plays of executing, and if that’s the difference, then we’re this close to being where we want to be,” said Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The Saints resigned veteran kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad. He was with the saints this preseason before suffering a minor injury.

Rookie Brian Johnson missed two field goals against the Titans, so it is possible Maher could replace him.

