Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

From Uruguay to Mexico, Argentina to Ecuador, women writers from across Latin America are enjoying growing acclaim after years of marginalization by an industry they say has long favored male authors. They reject the label of a new "Latin American boom" like the one that thrust male writers such as Peru's Mario Vargas Llosa and Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s. Instead, they see their success as a welcome break from the prejudice that sidelined many of their predecessors during the 20th century. This weekend, hundreds of writers, editors and literary agents are expected to gather in Mexico's second city for the Guadalajara International Book Fair, considered one of the world's most important.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO