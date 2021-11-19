ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in connection to the deadly stabbing incident that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday.

Springfield Police have a person of interest in deadly stabbing

Police said the juvenile was taken into custody at around 11:00 a.m on Friday. She was then transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center where she remains in custody.

Springfield Police: 18-year-old dies after he was stabbed near school

On Wednesday, at around 2:25 p.m., Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street in response to a reported stabbing.

According to school officials, an altercation between three students happened near the school Wednesday afternoon. Two students involved were hurt.

Police said one victim, an 18-year-old male student, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a stab wound to his chest, which he did not survive. Officers said at around 2:45 p.m., they received another report about a 16-year-old boy who was also a victim of the deadly stabbing near Lanphier High School. This boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 14

Guy Fawkes
6d ago

What’s sad is that all the kids and my daughter had to witness that happen. This isn’t Afghanistan, this is kids killing kids. Springfield used to be a nice town. Now it’s nothing and just like Detroit and Chicago. She should have a adult trial with the death penalty or life without parol. Life for a life. That’s what the law says, but it won’t happen cause our state and justice department is broken.

Reply
8
Concerned Citizen12
6d ago

My question is, how the hell does a 15 year old girl overpower a 16 and 18 year old boy enough to stab both of them, killing 1. She was either a HUGE, STRONG girl or we need to do a better job at raising our boys to be men.

Reply
6
stormy Skies
6d ago

what did he do to her that should be the question he was 18 she 15 heard it all on the scanner as it happened

Reply(6)
6
#Lanphier High School#Juvenile Detention Center#Springfield Police
