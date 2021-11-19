Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in connection to the deadly stabbing incident that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday.Springfield Police have a person of interest in deadly stabbing
Police said the juvenile was taken into custody at around 11:00 a.m on Friday. She was then transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center where she remains in custody.Springfield Police: 18-year-old dies after he was stabbed near school
On Wednesday, at around 2:25 p.m., Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street in response to a reported stabbing.
According to school officials, an altercation between three students happened near the school Wednesday afternoon. Two students involved were hurt.
Police said one victim, an 18-year-old male student, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a stab wound to his chest, which he did not survive. Officers said at around 2:45 p.m., they received another report about a 16-year-old boy who was also a victim of the deadly stabbing near Lanphier High School. This boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 14