Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in connection to the deadly stabbing incident that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday.

Police said the juvenile was taken into custody at around 11:00 a.m on Friday. She was then transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center where she remains in custody.

On Wednesday, at around 2:25 p.m., Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street in response to a reported stabbing.

According to school officials, an altercation between three students happened near the school Wednesday afternoon. Two students involved were hurt.

Police said one victim, an 18-year-old male student, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a stab wound to his chest, which he did not survive. Officers said at around 2:45 p.m., they received another report about a 16-year-old boy who was also a victim of the deadly stabbing near Lanphier High School. This boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.