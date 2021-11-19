ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse trial showed the dangers of carrying powerful weapons on our streets

By CST Editorial Board
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is over, let’s ask ourselves: What might have happened had numerous people on both sides of the political divide showed up at the Kenosha protests that night with military-style weapons?. That’s the risk we as a nation now run. Rittenhouse’s “not guilty” verdict...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Americans
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Monday dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors. The judge then launched...
KENOSHA, WI
Deadline

New York, Chicago, Portland Street Protests And Thefts Erupt Over Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Decision

Friday night stayed mostly quiet in Los Angeles, but street protests erupted into violence in several cities across the US, most prominently in New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. The night protests were in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the day. More protests are expected today and Sunday. On Friday night: In the New York borough of Queens, there were at least five arrests and some property damage. Hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan on Friday night, blocking traffic after the verdict. In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot in the downtown area near the Multnomah County Justice Center, authorities said. Rioters smashed a window on a city print shop and the rear window of a police vehicle. Chicago saw a mob attack a Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile. A GameStop on the South side also was invaded. San Francisco saw six arrests in the Union Square shopping district. A Louis Vuitton store was “emptied out,” according to a report. Other looting and vandalism in that area was reported.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc23.com

Closing Arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Monday saw the Closing Arguments in the Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Teenager Charged with Killing Two People and Injuring another during the August 2020 protests that followed the Police Shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Two Weeks in a Kenosha County Court House and it all comes down to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marietta Daily Journal

Evidence concludes in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Testimony concluded in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial Thursday, bringing a case that has been a flashpoint in the national debate over gun rights and racial inequities close to its end. Deliberations are expected to begin Monday, following closing arguments and lengthy reading of jury instructions. In...
KENOSHA, WI
AFP

Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
GEORGIA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Kyle Rittenhouse and our long tradition of self-defense

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has quickly morphed into a defining cultural moment. The opposing sides are cheered on by cable talking heads, legal experts, political ideologues, and even the U.S. president. In a potential return to the mob rule that kicked off the shooting saga, some are threatening more violence if they don’t receive the verdict they desire. Even the judge and his family are facing violent threats to their lives. Many see the trial as a broader threat to self-defense laws, and they may have a point in an era where everything is now politicized.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Jury deliberations continue in Kyle Rittenhouse trial, air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, meet our latest Everyday Hero

Good morning, Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know today. For many of us, our highs for the day are happening now. Steady to falling temperatures by the afternoon, especially in southern Wisconsin. Any morning showers end. Clouds will be stubborn to the south with breaks of sun farther north. Breezy northwest wind around 10-15mph all day.
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial continues

Warning: May contain graphic imagery. Trial continues for Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who is charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy