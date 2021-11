Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must acknowledge that non-alcoholic beer has been on a pretty incredible run. For the segment to grow during 2021, as the beer industry as a whole is in the midst of bouncing back, shouldn’t be too surprising. But the fact that NA beer never actually dipped during the pandemic—in fact, it continued to see strong growth in 2020 while the craft beer market was in the midst of experiencing a devastating, 9% drop in volume—is all the more impressive, indicating that the thirst for non- and low-alcohol options only continues to grow.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO