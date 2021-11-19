Love Christmas movies? CBS kicks off its festive line-up on Monday with this classic

The 1993 Tim Burton classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" returns to the big screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre to kick off the Christmas season!. The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO