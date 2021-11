The SEC says approving the ETF will open traders to frauds. With the wide acceptance of Bitcoin and other digital assets, they have pushed Bitcoin ETFs across the world. Although the United States is still skeptical about exchange-traded funds, other countries are opening up to this new financial instrument. In a recent update by the United States SEC, the spot Bitcoin ETF owned by VanEck has not been approved. This update is coming months after the firm first applied to list its ETF.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO