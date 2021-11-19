ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Dyer hosts celebrity version of ‘The Wall’ for Children In Need 2021

By Elizabeth Aubrey
 6 days ago

Danny Dyer has hosted a special celebrity version of The Wall for this year’s Children In Need .

CBBC TV presenters Sam and Mark faced questions in a round of ‘Free Fall’. The duo took on The Wall in an attempt to win money for children and young people facing disadvantages across the UK.

With questions from Angela Rippon , the duo successfully answered all but one question correctly, winning £23,109 in total for the charity.

Earlier in the show, Ed Sheeran kicked off the appeal show with a musical performance.

Sheeran performed “Overpass Graffiti” from his latest album =. He appeared with his trademark acoustic guitar and was backed by his band for the uplifting live performance.

Others performing on the night include Tom Grennan and the cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical. There will also be a performance of the BBC Children in Need 2021 single – a reimagined version of “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.

This year’s Children in Need is being held in Salford at Media City – the first time in its 41 year history that it’s been held outside of London.

With the theme “together we can”, this year’s show will be hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

The money raised through the show will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

