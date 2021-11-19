Gazebo dedication in North Augusta celebrates late physician

For Tina Chudgar, her husband Bipin Chudgar was a man who did not seek recognition.

As an OBGYN who worked in South Carolina and Georgia, he spent his time learning about his patients and helping them through difficult medical moments.

When Bipin passed away in 2020, Tina felt he needed to be recognized.

“It was a very difficult time for us when we lost him, and we aren’t ready to give him up; and this is one way I feel like history will remember him in some way because he was such a good man,” Tina said.

Tina, along with other members of the Chudgar family, donated a bright green gazebo to the city of North Augusta. The space, located along the North Augusta Greeneway off Center Street, is outfitted with old bricks from Riverside Village, a granite stone and small bridge.

According to Tina, Bipin enjoyed spending time in green spaces and beautifying them.

Bipin spent 40 years as a physician and helped open the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House, a lodging option for families seeking long-term medical care.

Tina hopes that the gazebo will bring positive memories to North Augustans to come.

“I think they will see it as a positive thing, and that I know that people will want to get married and have little functions here. So I think they will enjoy it,” she said.

Rick Meyer, director of the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, attended the gazebo dedication Friday.

“I see this as a photo op galore. I think you will see prom pictures, I think you will see engagements, weddings … We’ve seen that happen before with gazebos, and it's an awesome place to come have a picnic,” Meyer said. “Now you have green space out there that kids can play, people walking the Greeneway and wanting to just stop and just sit down for a while out of the sun and shade, it will be a great memory to Dr. Chudgar and his love for the Greeneway.”

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams was happy to see the gazebo in North Augusta, bringing new life into the previously unused green space.

“I will just say that you had shared that Dr. Chudgar had not wanted recognition, he was humble. He did things because he loved people, and he did them for the right reason,” Williams said. “He had a servant heart, but I do think this gazebo will be a lasting memory that will inspire others, but most of all, will allow us to remember a great man.”

Tina hopes the area inspires others in the future.

“I am just happy to have done it, and it would have been a good choice for him,” she said. “I think he would have liked it.”