ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Gazebo dedication in North Augusta celebrates late physician

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Virq6_0d26kljz00

For Tina Chudgar, her husband Bipin Chudgar was a man who did not seek recognition.

As an OBGYN who worked in South Carolina and Georgia, he spent his time learning about his patients and helping them through difficult medical moments.

When Bipin passed away in 2020, Tina felt he needed to be recognized.

“It was a very difficult time for us when we lost him, and we aren’t ready to give him up; and this is one way I feel like history will remember him in some way because he was such a good man,” Tina said.

Tina, along with other members of the Chudgar family, donated a bright green gazebo to the city of North Augusta. The space, located along the North Augusta Greeneway off Center Street, is outfitted with old bricks from Riverside Village, a granite stone and small bridge.

According to Tina, Bipin enjoyed spending time in green spaces and beautifying them.

Bipin spent 40 years as a physician and helped open the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House, a lodging option for families seeking long-term medical care.

Tina hopes that the gazebo will bring positive memories to North Augustans to come.

“I think they will see it as a positive thing, and that I know that people will want to get married and have little functions here. So I think they will enjoy it,” she said.

Rick Meyer, director of the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, attended the gazebo dedication Friday.

“I see this as a photo op galore. I think you will see prom pictures, I think you will see engagements, weddings … We’ve seen that happen before with gazebos, and it's an awesome place to come have a picnic,” Meyer said. “Now you have green space out there that kids can play, people walking the Greeneway and wanting to just stop and just sit down for a while out of the sun and shade, it will be a great memory to Dr. Chudgar and his love for the Greeneway.”

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams was happy to see the gazebo in North Augusta, bringing new life into the previously unused green space.

“I will just say that you had shared that Dr. Chudgar had not wanted recognition, he was humble. He did things because he loved people, and he did them for the right reason,” Williams said. “He had a servant heart, but I do think this gazebo will be a lasting memory that will inspire others, but most of all, will allow us to remember a great man.”

Tina hopes the area inspires others in the future.

“I am just happy to have done it, and it would have been a good choice for him,” she said. “I think he would have liked it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
NBC News

Dow drops 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday as a new Covid variant found in South Africa triggered a global shift away from from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points, or 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Friday is a shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
North Augusta, SC
North Augusta, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazebo#Bright Green#Daksha#North Augustans#The North Augusta Parks#Greeneway
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
242
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy