A man who spent more than two years locked up in a Hawaii state mental institution in an alleged case of mistaken identity has filed a federal lawsuit against the state, the city of Honolulu, the public defender’s office, and a slew of police officers and doctors. In the complaint, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court in Hawaii, Joshua Spriestersbach claims he was unlawfully detained in violation of his civil rights for alleged crimes committed by Thomas R. Castleberry, despite consistently and repeatedly insisting that he was not the latter Castleberry.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO