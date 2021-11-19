ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Captures $4.5 Million in Thursday Box Office

By Shawnee Haas
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest installment in the ghost hunting franchise Ghostbusters: Afterlife is making progress towards its projected $28-$35 million opening weekend following its Thursday night premiere, which earned the film $4.5 million. This is already more than the 2016 reboot earned during its Thursday previews, which amounted to $3.4 million....

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Jason Reitman admits that making Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a 'slow boil'

Jason Reitman admits that making 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' has been a "slow boil". The 44-year-old director has helmed the latest movie in the supernatural comedy series and admits that he first came up with the concept several years ago, before he realised that it could explore the legacy of Dr. Egon Spengler - who was played by the late Harold Ramis.
MOVIES
Collider

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast & Character Guide: Who's Returning and Who's New in the Sequel?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now in theatrers, and the long awaited continuation of the original Ghostbusters timeline is poised to be the blockbuster event of the Thanksgiving holiday. Unlike the 2016 remake from director Paul Fieg, which relaunched the series with a new continuity and cast, Ghostbusters: Afterlife continues the universe established in the original two films.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works

Get ready for more Clifford. Paramount Pictures has announced it is developing a sequel to 2021’s family-friendly adventure “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The studio has not disclosed whether the newest installment will play only in theaters or simultaneously on digital platforms, like the original. The first film premiered in theaters earlier in November and has since generated $34 million at the domestic box office while playing concurrently on Paramount Plus. Though the company didn’t provide any tangible metrics, Paramount says “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has become the nascent streaming service’s most-watched original film to date. It should be noted that...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’ Will Lift Weekend, but Holiday Is Still Lean

There’s money beyond the turkey and stuffing: Fewer weekends are more consistent when it comes to pulling in big box office bucks than the upcoming five-day Thanksgiving period. The start of the late November through early January holiday period is the most lucrative for the box office (outside the summer season), and the Thanksgiving weekend kickoff often ranks among the very best extended weekends of the year (2015 through 2019, the box office tally ranged between $257–$315 million for the Wednesday–Sunday dates). After a much improved October showing at the multiplex, can we expect the upcoming holiday grosses to come close...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Collider

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Director Jason Reitman on the Many Easter Eggs and What He’d Love to See in a ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Park Ride

If you’ve seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife and curious how the film was made, you’re in the right place. Shortly before the film was released in theaters, I landed an extended interview with co-writer and director Jason Reitman to break down the making of the film. During the wide-ranging and informative conversation, Reitman revealed how the project came about, why they wanted the film to look like an Amblin movie from the ‘80s, the challenges of writing a film that needed to work for someone that has never seen a Ghostbusters movie and also fans that grew up watching the films, why he made some cuts after the CinemaCon screening, how they didn’t know the ending would work until very late in the process of making the film, the way every person that worked on the film planted Easter eggs, and more. In addition, he revealed what he’d want to see in a Ghostbusters ride at a theme park, which of his films changed the most in the editing room, and which of his fathers (Ivan Reitman) films someone should start with if they’ve never seen anything he’s directed.
MOVIES
Collider

Jason and Ivan Reitman Direct New Apple Commercial on iPhone

Ivan Reitman and his son Jason Reitman have teamed up as a co-directing duo for a new 2021 holiday commercial for Apple called Saving Simon. The commercial shows a little girl and her family trying to preserve her snowman throughout the year, set to the song "You and I" by Valerie June. The full three-minute version of the commercial has been released on Apple's YouTube channel, and according to Variety, a 60-second version of the commercial will air on broadcast television and online TV services. A behind-the-scenes feature on the commercial is also being released by Apple.
CELL PHONES
Collider

Peter Jackson Says a 4K Remaster of 'Dead Alive' Is in the Works

It is hard to see Peter Jackson nowadays directing anything but grand epic adventure films. However, like all great directors, that is not how he got his start. While promoting his new documentary series The Beatles: Get Back in an interview with Uproxx, The Hobbit director reminisced about one of his early films Dead Alive (or Braindead known elsewhere in the world). In the interview, Jackson revealed that a 4K remaster of the 1992 horror-comedy is in the works stating, “we’ve been held up a bit by doing this Beatles film, but we are trying to remaster all those early films…” He continued by saying:
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Wins Turkey Trot With $5.8M, ‘Gucci’ Earns $3.4M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto kicked off the extended Thanksgiving box office parade with a Wednesday gross of $7.5 million, followed by $5.8 million on Thanksgiving Day for a two-day total of $13.3 million. The family movie, along with MGM and United Artists’ adult-skewing drama House of Gucci, opened nationwide Wednesday ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, as did Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Thanksgiving Day can be a solid moviegoing day for non-family fare, with traffic picking up in earnest on Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday weekend. Moviegoing still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels but...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
Variety

Thanksgiving Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to Reign Over Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’

In keeping with holiday tradition, Disney is poised to stuff the box office competition over Thanksgiving. The studio’s new animated adventure “Encanto” opens on Wednesday and looks to be the de facto choice for family audiences, but that doesn’t mean the weekend’s other new nationwide releases will have to settle for scraps. MGM’s star-studded “House of Gucci,” a crime drama featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, as well as Sony’s survival horror movie “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” should also carve out a hearty (at least, by pandemic standards) slice of box office pie. With the exception of 2020, a year...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Pays Homage to the Original With Audio Easter Eggs

The proton pack from 1984’s “Ghostbusters” is back in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Used in the original film by the team of paranormal sleuths played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, the pack’s gun blasts a bright stream of light that sounds like a sizzling electric current followed by an explosion. That’s just one of the few aural easter eggs the film contains. Director Jason Reitman needed help on the teaser trailer for the new film, which opened Nov. 19, and contacted re-recording mixer Will Files. “The idea was this girl finds a proton pack in this abandoned barn,” says...
MOVIES
Collider

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Ending & Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Who's Callin'?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.] Ghostbusters: Afterlife has debuted to a divisive response from longtime Ghostbusters fans and critics alike. While in general, the response has been favorable towards the new generation of Ghostbuster heroes led by Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), the grandchildren of original Ghostbusters character Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), the handling of nostalgia has remained a hot topic for debate. Ghostbusters: Afterlife may begin as a retro, Spielbergian adventure that is far different than the original 1984 film, but within the third act it plays heavily into nostalgia with the return of the original Ghostbusters cast members and an emotional tribute to the tragic real-life death of Ramis, who passed away in 2014.
MOVIES
Collider

'Sing 2's Final Trailer Reveals a Dazzling and Heartfelt Animated Sequel

Buster Moon's cast of performers will soon be singing on the big screen again. Illumination has released the final trailer for the upcoming animated film Sing 2. The trailer features the characters traveling to Redshore City, described as the entertainment capital of the world. It also shows Johnny (voiced by Taron Egerton) struggling to work with his dance choreographer Klaus Kickenklober (voiced by Adam Buxton). At the same time, although Porsha Crystal (voiced by Halsey) can sing, Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his team realize that she struggles with the acting, which is needed for her upcoming performance. The trailer also hints at legendary recluse singer Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) returning to performing again for Buster and his cast's show.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Box Office
Collider

Cate Blanchett Movie 'Tár' From Director Todd Field Sets Release Date

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine) would be starting in a new film from director Todd Field (In The Bedroom), Tár, the Oscar-nominated director’s first feature film in over 15 years. Now, thanks to a report for Deadline, we now know more about the film’s plot, as well as who will be starring alongside Blanchett in the project, and the film’s expected release date.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Poster Reveals an Unmasked Green Goblin

Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which keeps the focus on Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the various multiversal villains that will appear. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Zendaya's MJ also appear in the center of the poster with Holland, who is donning the Iron Spider suit which first appeared onscreen in Avengers: Infinity War. The poster, released by Sony Pictures' Japan Twitter account, follows in the footsteps of last week's trailer, which finally confirmed the appearances of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-Man 3 and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Deadline

How Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent And The Cast Crafted ‘Dune’ To Lead The Charge For Cinema’s Reawakening

Against all the odds, Denis Villeneuve has delivered the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel Dune. But a complex narrative and the difficulty of shooting a blockbuster in the scorching deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan became the least of the challenges when a global pandemic threatened to disrupt the movie’s chance to screen in theaters. At the end of the process, with a follow-up having been announced, Villeneuve, producer Mary Parent and the cast of Dune tell Joe Utichi why the journey to Arrakis was worth the effort. A few weeks past the domestic release of Dune, Denis Villeneuve...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Producer Defends Chris Pratt Casting & Says Actor Will Not Say “It’s-A-Me, Mario!” In The Film

When the voice cast was announced for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” animated movie, fans were seemingly divided by the casting of Chris Pratt as the title character. Many fans were upset because Chris Pratt doesn’t seem like the right fit for an Italian plumber type. Alas, according to one of the producers of the film, Chris Meledandri, you shouldn’t worry about that because his performance will be great.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dear David': Adam Ellis' Viral Twitter Ghost Story Set for Movie Adaptation

In a Deadline exclusive, Lionsgate and Buzzfeed have announced that they have greenlit Dear David, a film based on a viral Twitter ghost story. This new film is one of several to come from the Lionsgate and Buzzfeed partnership, which was announced in 2020. The project was originally acquired by...
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM': New Image Asks Us to "Play Dead" for Ghostface

The end of the year is quickly approaching and while the movie theaters are currently being occupied by Oscar bait, some fans cannot stop thinking about the next big horror release in January — the highly-anticipated new Scream movie. Since the first trailer dropped last month, the film has been keeping that killer fire alive, frequently dropping new images ahead of release day — including a new one just this week.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy