Covid case count remains high

By Staff Report
 7 days ago
Photo provided

DANVILLE — COVID-19 cases continue to be high in Vermilion County as evidence mounts of a new surge in cases across the state and nation.

Health officials on Thursday evening reported 85 new COVID-19 cases — four residents in their 80s, six in their 70s, seven in their 60s, 12 in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 15 in their 30s, seven in their 20s, 13 teens, seven grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and one infant. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began 20 months ago to 15,164, 356 of which are active.

The local death toll from COVID-19 remains at 203. There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.

The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.75% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.43%.

Health officials say there are quite a few opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Among those are:

— Nov. 22 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Catlin Public Library, 109 S. Sandusky St., Catlin — Pfizer and Moderna booster clinic. The clinic is provided by Illinois health officials and the local health department.

— Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., Westville — Pfizer first dose only. The clinic is provided by the state and not the local health department.

At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.

OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.

At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.

With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.

Carle, in partnership with the Vermilion County Health Department, will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 today.

Vaccines will be available for this one-day clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling (217) 902-6100.

An additional clinic will be held at the same time and location on Saturday, Dec. 11, for those children to receive their second dose.

