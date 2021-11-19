ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

UPDATE: 83-year-old man in critical condition after crash in Ingham County

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 6 days ago

UPDATE (11/20/21 at 4:39 p.m.): According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by a 17-year-old Mason woman was heading south no Hagadorn Rd. when it hit a car driven by an 83-year-old Mason man who was turning.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cars were badly damaged after a crash at the intersection of Willoughby Rd. and Hagadorn Rd. in Alaiedon Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A car heading south on Hagadorn Rd. that was driven by a 17-year-old woman from Mason hit an 83-year-old Mason man.

One of the cars overturned and caught fire, but the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was quickly put out.

The 83-year-old Mason man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was shutdown and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department were on the scene.

Law enforcement on the scene said they are still investigating the incident and asks anyone who has details to call 517-676-8202.

