ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Angelo Ogbonna unlikely to play again this season – West Ham boss David Moyes

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOZDb_0d26kLzD00

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna looks set to miss the rest of the season due to the cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Liverpool David Moyes has said.

Ogbonna is to undergo surgery after sustaining the knee issue in the 3-2 Premier League win at the London Stadium on November 7.

Asked about the 33-year-old Italian at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves, Hammers boss Moyes said: “He is going to have surgery, we think surgery will take place over the next couple of days.

“I think most people who know much about injuries and listen to what the doctors say, cruciate ligament injuries tend to take I think somewhere around about nine months.

“I don’t think there’s a quick return from cruciates. I think there is a period which has to be taken and recovery time. So I would probably say yes, I think it will be hard for Angelo to be back this season.

“It’s really sad, because he’s done a great job for us, he is a great boy, a great team player. He’s someone we love having around, and more importantly, his performances have been excellent. So it’s a real sad moment for him and also for us.”

It appears midfielder Declan Rice who withdrew from the England squad last week because of illness, is set to be available for the Wolves match.

Moyes said of his players who went away on international duty that “everybody looks OK”, before adding: “I may be wrong, but I maybe wonder how many people this week (at other clubs) won’t be fit.

“I just think it’s just beginning to take its toll on a lot of players, the amount of games we’ve had, especially the international boys. It’s quite quickly brushed under the table because people don’t like to talk about it. I just have a feeling you might find there’s quite a lot of international players who are toiling.

“I’m looking at England, the players who had to drop out. Declan Rice had a terrible virus, played against Liverpool brilliantly well, but was incredibly ill. We can see things are happening. It’s just part of football, whether it be illness, injury, or whether it just be general fatigue for them all.”

Moyes was also asked about Glenn Hoddle describing Rice as “the best player in the Premier League”, and said: “He’s a really good judge of player, so if you’re getting that from Glenn Hoddle, it will not be far off the mark. At the moment he’s as good as any in my mind.”

The Liverpool result, West Ham’s fourth successive league win, saw Moyes’ men replace the Reds in third place in the table, going three points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Scot, who guided West Ham to sixth last term, said his side are not title challengers, adding: “I want to challenge the top four. I don’t see any reason why I don’t want to try to take it on and have a go at it.

“I genuinely feel as if we can play better. I think there’s more to come, we’ve got players who can step up again and I’m expecting that from them in the coming weeks.”

Moyes also spoke about Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, Sparta Prague’s owner, completing a purchase of a 27 per cent stake in West Ham last week.

“I got a chance to meet Daniel after the game against Liverpool,” Moyes said.

“He seems a very charming fella, and I think he’s a really good addition to the board, everybody is telling me, so I look forward to working with him. I’ve only had a five-minute conversation with him.

“It looks and feels like a good move for West Ham, and I think not only the club but supporters feel that way. I think we’re all looking forward to him having an impact and helping us going forward.”

West Ham are set to play their Europa League match at Rapid Vienna next Thursday behind closed doors after Austria imposed a lockdown, with UEFA confirming on Friday the match is planned to take place as scheduled.

The Hammers this week were banned from selling tickets for the game following crowd trouble when they played Genk on November 4, and that sanction is not being transferred, with UEFA saying West Ham still have to serve the suspension against Rapid regardless of any decision taken over home spectators.

UEFA said in a statement it was “closely monitoring the situation and in regular contact with the Austrian Football Association and SK Rapid Wien, who are in turn liaising with the relevant competent authorities” ahead of the match.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-West Ham boss Allardyce open to Premier League return

Former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce is open to returning to management. Allardyce has not ruled out taking another job in the game. Sacking season is now in full swing – and Allardyce may yet be asked to fulfil his role as Fireman Sam saving clubs from relegation. He said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Michail Antonio's brilliant performances are giving David Moyes a transfer headache as no forwards want to move to West Ham to become an understudy

Antonio's brilliance is giving Moyes a transfer headache. David Moyes is struggling to sign the striker he believes he needs to boost West Ham’s Champions League qualification bid in the New Year — due to the fine form of Michail Antonio. Forwards at other clubs are reluctant to move to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Glenn Hoddle
Person
David Moyes
Tribal Football

West Ham ready to deal in Ogbonna

West Ham United are ready to deal in injured defender Angelo Ogbonna. The Athletic says West Ham will trigger a one-year extension clause in Ogbonna's contract if the ace is injured for the rest of the season. Ogbonna, 33, faces a nervy wait after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big

London (AFP) – West Ham manager David Moyes is enjoying a long-awaited renaissance after years in the wilderness as the Scot masterminds his club’s unexpected bid to reach the Champions League. Moyes has the Hammers flying high in the Premier League and a win at Wolves on Saturday would consolidate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Burnley boss Dyche responds to West Ham, Newcastle interest in Tarkowski

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has responded to speculation surrounding centre-half James Tarkowski. The experienced defender is out of contract in the summer, and wants to leave the club. Dyche was speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday. When the subject of Tarkowski...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool David Moyes#Italian#Hammers#Wolves
newschain

West Ham must use new resources wisely and well – David Moyes

David Moyes hopes West Ham use the new investment coming into the club “wisely and well”. Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, Sparta Prague’s owner, last week completed his purchase of a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers, who sit third in the Premier League. Hammers boss Moyes said at his...
UEFA
chatsports.com

West Ham are keeping an eye on Hertha Berlin centre-back Niklas Stark with David Moyes seeking defensive recruits in January... and the German could go on the cheap with just six months left on his contract

Germany defender Niklas Stark has emerged as a potential centre-back target for West Ham. The 26-year-old Hertha Berlin mainstay is one of the names on the high-flying Hammers' radar as he heads towards the final six months of his contract. The east Londoners were originally planning to review their central...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna is ruled out for the SEASON after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury after impressive start to the season and is set for surgery as David Moyes admits the news is 'really sad'

West Ham have been dealt a big blow after centre-back Angelo Ogbonna was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in his knee. The Italian had been one of the club's top performers this season and a huge reason for their impressive rise...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: We enjoyed having Lingard here

West Ham manager David Moyes is tightlipped on interest in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. Hammers boss David Moyes took the playmaker on loan for the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season and reaped the rewards of his talent as he blossomed at the London Stadium, performing well enough to be in contention for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 preliminary squad, before missing the cut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes wants training ground upgrade

West Ham boss David Moyes says the cash injection from new investor Daniel Kretinsky should be spent on facilities. The Scot would also like to see money used to improve facilities at their Rush Green training ground. Asked if the training base was in need of funds, Moyes said: "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: I know I'll be supported if I want new signing

West Ham boss David Moyes doesn't expect huge spending under new investor Daniel Kretinsky. Moyes knows the cash won't flow for January signings, and he is certainly not one to splash huge sums anyway, the 58-year-old feels West Ham may be in a stronger position when it comes to funding new arrivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage praises Podence after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised Daniel Podence after victory over West Ham. Podence created the winner for Raul Jimenez on the day. Lage later said: “Daniel is an important player for us, especially in the first games when he came from outside to help us to change the game. "Today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Jimenez strikes again for Wolves

Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season handed Wolves their third straight home win as they beat high-flyers West Ham United. The Mexican scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute, tucking away Daniel Podence's neat cutback from outside the penalty area. Victory over the Hammers means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Not at our best for Wolves defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes admits they were flat for defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Raúl Jiménez's second half strike was enough to keep the points in the Midlands and end a run for the Hammers which had taken in seven games in all competitions. Moyes said, "It was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

352K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy