Vishay Intertechnology Commercial IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra Low DCR for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. Flexible solar cells have attracted tremendous interest because of their outstanding properties of flexibility, portability, and light weight. These features offer promise for applications in such areas as wearable power sources, building-integrated photovoltaics, and aerospace. Perovskite is considered an ideal material for preparing flexible solar cells because most perovskite thin films and matched hole transport layers (HTLs) can be fabricated at low temperatures (< 150 ℃). However, for the electron transport layer (ETL) to increase the crystallinity and conductivity of SnO2, a relatively high temperature is typically required (> 180 ℃). A high temperature such as this will cause deformation to flexible substrates. Therefore, one bottleneck for highly efficient flexible perovskite solar cells (f-PSCs) is to realize high-quality ETLs at low temperatures.

