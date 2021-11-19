Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19
The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
QUESTIONABLE
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)
NO GAME STATUS
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)
