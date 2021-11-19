ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

By Schuyler Callihan
 7 days ago

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

NO GAME STATUS

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium
