Higher Gas Prices and Long Commutes: These Are the Five Worst States for Drivers in 2021

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation is usually one of the bigger budget items for every household. Which state you live in will play a big part in how much you are paying to get around,...

cbslocal.com

Colorado Ranked Among 5 Worst U.S. States For Drivers

(CBS4) — Colorado is ranked among the top five worst states for drivers, according to a new report from Bankrate.com. Per the report, Colorado ranked among the worst due to high gas prices and auto insurance costs. “Colorado is one of the top ten worst states for drivers in terms...
COLORADO STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are high, but drivers can still save money

Don’t break the bank at the gas station. With the holidays coming up, families across the country may be preparing to travel more. Whether this is for vacations, or simply to go to holiday events and parties, the price of gas will greatly impact many people’s travel plans. FOX Business...
TRAFFIC
Laist.com

LA Drivers Close To Paying Highest Price For Gas On Record

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. With gas averaging $4.67 per gallon in Los Angeles County, drivers are staring down the county’s all-time average gas price record of $4.70. A typical 15-gallon tank fill-up could cost drivers $70 or more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
State
California State
wlds.com

Ameren Warns Customers For Higher Natural Gas Prices Over the Winter

Ameren-Illinois says people may have a tough time paying their utility bill this winter due to the rising prices on natural gas. Ameren’s Tucker Kennedy says its a matter of simple supply-and-demand economics. Kennedy says the price per therm of natural gas has risen by 75% over the last year reaching a 13-year high on the global market. Kennedy says the problem boils down to two items: “The economy is obviously heating up. It’s coming back. Production is up, but we had this phenomena where, during Covid, natural gas production was down because there wasn’t demand. We are starting to see pent up demand and tightening supply. All of that has sort of conspired to result in a global increase in the cost of natural gas itself – that commodity. Here in Illinois we have reached a 13-year high, and natural gas makes up a pretty significant portion of our customers’ energy bills. We have two sides to the bill – the supply and delivery. The supply is the cost that we pass on directly one-to-one, dollar-for-dollar with no mark up, and then we charge for delivery. That cost of the gas itself, because that’s going to be significantly higher, we are just conferring to our customers that there is likely going to be some higher winter heating bills this year.”
TRAFFIC
Wbaltv.com

'Gas prices are ridiculous': Motorists react to higher prices of fuel

There's been a steady incline in gas prices over the month, but in the last week or two, they've dropped off a tiny bit, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Maryland's average as of Friday is $3.35 a gallon, which is $1.15 higher than they were during this time in 2020. Like...
TRAFFIC
Urban Milwaukee

Higher Gas Prices Expected For Months

Many scrapped holiday travel plans in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, rising gas prices are giving some second thoughts. Hotel groups and automotive associations are not expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic levels just yet, and a fuel industry analyst says gas prices are likely to remain elevated for the next several months.
TRAFFIC
Omaha.com

Midlands Voices: High gas prices call for higher ethanol blends

It’s déjà vu all over again: So said Yogi Berra in one of his more famous quotes. But it sure fits these days as we are once again paying the price, literally, for our dependence on oil. If you feel like you have been here before, you have, multiple times over the past several decades. Yet we do not seem to have learned any lessons.
TRAFFIC
weisradio.com

Higher Gas Prices May Not Be Bad News According To AAA Of Alabama

Something unusual is happening with gas prices these days. They typically rise in the spring and summer and drop in the fall. That’s not happening this season, but it’s not all bad. The picture is starting to clear up a bit on gasoline prices in Alabama; they’re trending downward. Diesel...
ALABAMA STATE
8 News Now

Steep gas prices impact growing businesses, delivery drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High gas prices can have a trickle-down effect. From salaries to products, how much people have to pay to drive has an impact on just about everything — especially when it comes to deliveries. Experts say there’s no relief at the pump, coming before the Thanksgiving holiday. Sergio Avila a spokesman […]
TRAFFIC
Great Bend Post

Many Kan. drivers not traveling for holiday because of gas prices

HUTCHINSON — Gas prices are still above $3 a gallon, but not as far above this week. "We polled some Kansas drivers this month and of those who said they are not planning to travel this Thanksgiving, 26% said that gas prices did play a role in their decision not to travel," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. Most Kansans still are paying less than much of the country.
KANSAS STATE
Martinsville Bulletin

Gas prices down slightly in local area and state

Gas prices in Virginia were down ever so slightly on Monday, averaging $3.29 per gallon, 0.8 cents less than last week. A survey of 4,081 gas stations in the state by GasBuddy shows gas prices are still 9.9 cents per gallon higher than last month and $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
ABC6.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Providence, across the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gas prices are up to an average of $3.40 per gallon in Providence, according to a survey done by Gasbuddy. That average is 19 cents per gallon higher than it was last month, $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to Gasbuddy’s reports, the cheapest...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts 15th Worst State for Drivers In the Country

Buckle up, Bay Staters, contrary to the rumors, there are 14 states worse for drivers than us. According to a new survey from Bankrate, Massachusetts is the 15th worst state for drivers in the nation. To find the best and worst states for drivers, the financial site analyzed cost, safety,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KCRA.com

NorCal taxi, ride-share drivers hit hard by rising gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are high and they continue to reach records in Northern California. In Sacramento, the average price of gas Tuesday is $4.70 a gallon. That’s justshy of a new record set on Sunday. It’s really hitting everyone right in the wallet, especially those who rely on...
SACRAMENTO, CA

