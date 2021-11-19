Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested After Video Appears to Show Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man, in front of his family, near a taco stand in South Los Angeles earlier this month.
Jose Rodriguez, 30, and Eric Sanchez, 31, were taken into custody Monday in the slaying of 30-year-old James Vargas, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA Wednesday.
Police said Rodriguez is believed to be the gunman. He is charged with murder, while Sanchez is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
It was hard for the Vargas family to contain their emotions after hearing about the arrests.
“I feel sad,...
