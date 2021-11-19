UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 43

UFC Vegas 42/Bellator 271 Recap (The Shitz) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.90) Jeff Fox is back, and he kept his heater alive at UFC Vegas 42, going 7-4. That makes it 13-straight weeks of winning results for him. Gumby Vreeland, on the other hand, was at his mediocre best, but he did hit a +200 dog (as did Jeff). The boys recap the event, and also talk Bellator 271, which turns into an analysis of a potential Cris Cyborg-Kayla Harrison matchup. Plus, Khamzat Chimaev, Gumby is given another new nickname and the usual shenanigans. Shove it in your ears, now!
