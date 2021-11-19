ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Former House speaker hired as a lobbyist for Lifespan

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been hired to work as a lobbyist for the state’s largest hospital system.

Lifespan hired Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat. The House speaker is considered one of the most powerful offices in the state due to the chamber’s control of the state budget process.

Lifespan is seeking approval for a merger with Care New England. Lifespan told The Boston Globe that Mattiello was registered as one of its lobbyists so they can engage him as needed, though he would not be lobbying on behalf of the merger.

Mattiello registered as a lobbyist for Westminster Consulting, earning $2,000 a month, according to forms filed with Rhode Island’s secretary of state. He recently became a principal at the Providence law firm Moses Ryan LTD.

Mattiello lost his bid for re-election in November 2020 to Republican activist Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, in a district in western Cranston that backed Donald Trump for president for a second time.

Mattiello rose to House speaker in 2014 after then-Speaker Gordon Fox resigned amid a public corruption investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Murtha named North Dakota Investment Board director

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An agency key to implementing new in-state investment components of North Dakota’s $8.3 billion oil tax savings has a new leader. The State Investment Board recently named Retirement and Investment Office interim Executive Director Jan Murtha to take over the role on a permanent basis, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The office oversees about $20 billion of assets.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year. Oral arguments in the case had originally been planned for next month, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rescheduled them for the last week in January, according to an order from the court. Earlier this week, attorneys for the state also requested that the case be heard toward the end of that week, due to a scheduling conflict.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
Cranston, RI
Health
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Lawmaker to again seek regulations for kratom products

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis lawmaker plans to try again on legislation to regulate a plant grown in Southeast Asia that is sold across Missouri. Republican state Rep. Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he will reintroduce the “Kratom Consumer Protection Act” in the upcoming legislative session after the plan died in the Senate earlier this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy