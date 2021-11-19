ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Phillips 66 Shares Sank Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Gas prices are up by more than 50% since the start of the year.
  • President Biden has asked the FTC to investigate oil companies for possible price gouging.

What happened

In case you hadn't noticed, gas prices are way up. Since the beginning of 2021, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has risen by more than 52%, hitting $3.42 on Friday, according to data from GasBuddy.com. And over in Washington, D.C., President Biden wants U.S. regulators to take a long, hard look at oil companies to see whether some of that surge is being caused by price gouging.

Energy investors are bracing for impact. As of 1:40 p.m. ET Friday, shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) were down by 4.7%, while ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and its 2012 spinoff Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had lost 4% and 5.3%, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FBrB_0d26iqpy00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, President Biden's rebuke to oil companies will come in the form of a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation.

In a letter to new FTC Chair Lina Khan, Biden said that there was "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies." Biden pointed out, for example, that although unblended gasoline prices have fallen by more than 5% over the past month, the average price at the pump has risen by 3% over the period. "This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average," said Biden -- and evidence of price gouging by oil companies.

Not everyone agrees with this analysis. The American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's biggest lobbying group, argues that gas prices are rising largely because demand is going up as the global economy revives while production hasn't increased enough to keep pace -- a classic supply/demand imbalance situation.

It's not even clear that this is a sustained trend yet. In The Wall Street Journal article, former George W. Bush administration energy advisor Bob McNally asserted that one month's worth of data isn't enough to support the accusation of anticompetitive behavior, especially when it comes to a commodity as prone to price fluctuations as gas. Other energy industry analysts also told the Journal that the recent rise in gas prices was not out of line with historical precedent.

Now what

President Biden notes that the "largest oil-and-gas companies in America are generating significant profits off higher energy prices."

Exxon and Phillips 66 shareholders might actually be pleased to hear that, given that both of those companies reported net losses over the past year. Nevertheless, oil companies are logical targets for Biden's ire, and calling for an investigation is likely to play well politically given how unhappy American consumers are about gas prices. In any case, Khan has said that she will "examine potential unlawful business practices in the oil and gas markets."

That investors are shying away from shares of ExxonMobil, Conoco, and Phillips 66 on Friday seems a logical response to the news.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Square Are Volatile Today

Signs of higher inflation, the Federal Reserve tapering its bond purchases, and the higher likelihood of rate hikes in 2022 have led to investors souring on growth stocks in recent weeks. What happened. Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) were volatile Tuesday, trading nearly 3% down earlier today before recovering most of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Golden Ocean Group Are Soaring Today

The company beat revenue and earnings estimates. Golden Ocean Group raised its quarterly dividend 70%. Shares of dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today after the company reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed. Besides the company's success in handily beating analysts estimates on both the top and bottom lines, the announcement of a dividend hike provided a motivation for investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

The appointment of Powell is likely more significant for Wells Fargo, which is currently dealing with more regulatory issues than other banks. Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) were trading nearly 4% higher as of 10:45 a.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although I suspect it is likely because of President Joe Biden's decision to reappoint Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Conocophillips#Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Phillips 66#Ftc#Nyse#Xom#Psx#Wal
Benzinga

Why Gap Shares Are Diving Today

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut guidance below estimates. Gap reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 50 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, which came in below the estimate of $4.44 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), are trading higher Monday following a rise in yields after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed chair Jermone Powell for a second term. The President named Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why XL Fleet Shares Are Surging Today

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded a pilot project with the Department of Defense to prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles. XL Fleet earned the opportunity through a highly competitive bidding process. The fuel-saving technology has the potential to...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

ConocoPhillips: Loading Up The Inventory

The purchase of the Permian acreage was definitely not cheap. Recently ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced the purchase of a fair amount of Permian acreage. This continues the switch away from the Alaska growth story that dominated the company releases in the past. Management is going to continue the Alaska project. But...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Rose Today

Silvergate has a huge opportunity with stablecoins, which more investors may be starting to notice. Shares of the cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) rose nearly 11% today for no specific reason. However, driving the move could be the rise of the broader crypto market and more investors waking up to Silvergate's excellent business model and opportunity with stablecoins.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Plug Power Are Soaring Today

Mogan Stanley's analyst sees upside to the fuel cell specialist's stock. After finding itself the subject of Wall Street's attention yesterday, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) once again is on the Street's radar today. With an analyst taking a bullish stance on shares of Plug Power, investors are choosing to follow suit and charge up their portfolios with the fuel cell specialist's stock.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Destination XL Stock Sank as Much as 17% Out of the Gate Today

Destination XL, like other retailers, has been recovering from the pandemic. Something important might have changed this quarter. Shares of Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG), which sells large-size menswear, fell sharply on Nov. 18, dropping as much as 17% at one point in morning trading. By roughly 11:30 a.m. ET, the stock had recovered somewhat to just a 4.5% decline, which isn't so bad. But it's still important to look at what might have gotten investors so unnerved.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of StepStone Group Fell Today

In this secondary offering, existing shareholders are selling 4.5 million shares. Shares of the investment solutions and advisory firm StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) fell more than 10% today after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock. So what. Certain StepStone shareholders intend to sell 4.5 million shares of class...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Sunlight Financial Are Falling Today

Sunlight reported a loss of $0.15 diluted earnings per share, missing on analyst estimates. Shares of the home improvement and solar lender Sunlight Financial Holdings (NYSE:SUNL) dropped as much as 14% at one point this morning after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Traded Lower Today

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares traded lower on Monday after JMP Securities lowered its price target on the stock from $327 to $315. Last week saw Upstart shares trade sharply lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Upstart Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy