Marvel Preview: Wolverine #18

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KRAKOA COMPROMISED! You’ve seen some action in Benjamin Percy’s WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It’s a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff...

flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Darkhold: Wasp #1

Darkhold: Wasp #1 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. INTRODUCING THE IRREDEEMABLE WASP! Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel writing debut with a story that will make you shrink in fear! Bidden to draw forth five archetypal heroes, the Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne as “the artist” – the hero whose ingenuity and strength of will could prove the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon. To enter Chthon’s dimension and face his darkness head-on, the Wasp read from the ill-fated Darkhold text…and it drove her insane. Now her entire life is subject to question. Janet is no stranger to mental illness; she spent years trying to redeem ex-husband Hank Pym despite his violent breakdowns. But now, she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back. Bellaire brings you the most twisted comic you’ll read this year!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Teaser Features a Black, Four-Clawed Wolverine

With Disney+ confirming a second season of the animated series What If...? is in the works, Marvel Comics is dipping its toes back into the multiverse with a Wolverine-focused teaser. What If...? is the first animated series to take place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and more reprising their MCU roles as various new realities were introduced. Season 1 concluded in October, and the second season was officially announced on Disney+ Day. Marvel Comics appears to be announcing a new What If...? project in the near future, and one of its starring characters is a slightly different take on Wolverine.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all—AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5

The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?. Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!. Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5. Written by Peter David. Art by Greg Land. Release...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #37

Catwoman’s attempts to keep Alleytown, and those around her, safe from collateral damage have failed. Simon Saint, the Wight Witch, Father Valley, and the Magistrate have all compromised her newly founded kingdom and brought her entire life to the brink. But despite Selina’s dreams of queenhood crashing down around her, there is still hope in the form of the Alleytown Strays. Could these children, trained by Selina, be her salvation? Or will they, too, pay for their involvement with Catwoman with their lives? And with Queen Ivy and Ivy aware of each other now, will they destroy the city or become one again?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flash Vol 5 #776

Doctor Fate arrives to whisk the Flash away to the IN-BETWEEN, a two-dimensional causeway filled with demonic forces. Now it’s up to YOU, the reader, to help the Scarlet Speedster make his way through the dangerous dimension toward his final destination and the beginning of a brand-new adventure!. Flash Vol...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires #2

The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is—destroy the Justice League! But the World’s Greatest Detective might be Earth’s last hope, and it’s time for the Bat-Family to hunt!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Checkmate #6

The shocking finale to the DC spy event of the year. Everything is revealed…and only one will survive the showdown between Checkmate and Leviathan. Also, who is the Daemon Rose, and why does he have a gun pointed at Superman’s face?. Plus: Mr. King’s identity revealed, as well as the...
COMICS
#Wolverine
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Robin #8

Colors by Hi-Fi Letters by Troy Peteri.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #2

As Aquaman and Green Arrow work to piece together the mystery of the altered timeline, Scorpio's General Anderton gets an upgrade of his own.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Task Force Z #2

After Task Force Z’s first bloodbath—err, sorry, first mission—goes awry, Red Hood must rethink how to lead a team of unstable monsters against some of the most organized ranks of Lazarus resin dealers in the world. To manage this unruly bunch, Jason Todd is going to need a deputy in the field whom he can trust to be his eyes and ears…but on this team, such an ask isn’t limited to the living. A ghost from Suicide Squad past returns in the cameo no one will see coming (that’s a clue)!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Previe: Batman Reptilian #6

Batman and Killer Croc face off against Croc’s murderous offspring in a finale that has to be seen to be believed. The World’s Greatest Detective closes the world’s strangest case in the final issue of Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp’s twisted tale. Batman Reptilian #6. Written by Garth Ennis. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Silk Vol. 1: Threats and Menaces’ review

After some delays due to the pandemic, Silk once again got her very own series back in March. Written by Alyssa Wong with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, the new series mixes Silk’s superhero life with her day job as a reporter at J. Jonah Jameson’s media empire, Threats & Menaces. A new threat emerges that may be tied to a demonic underground.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman 2021 Annual #1

Since her return from the Sphere of the Gods, Diana has tried her best to reconnect with her past and those she left behind. But now the past is coming for her! It all begins when a mysterious man appears, claiming to know the dark history of the Amazons. Could his claims possibly be true? And what does this mean for our hero’s relationship with those who still rule Themyscira?
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Girls of Dimension 13

Four young women are brought together by a mysterious invitation. They soon learn that the building houses a portal to the other twelve known dimensions, and that a malevolent creature known as Abraxis has bound these dimensions together, enslaving them to his will. But the gatekeeper is missing, and now...
COMICS
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

