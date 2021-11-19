ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samba TV Begins $75 Million IPO Rollout

By Donovan Jones
 6 days ago
Samba TV has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Samba TV (SMBA) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides viewership data for Internet connected...

