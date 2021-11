Days before the release of her new album 30, Adele performed live at LA’s Griffith Observatory for her special, One Night Only on CBS. But while the audience was filled with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, and Drake, the “Easy On Me” singer was most excited (and nervous) to perform for her son, Angelo. “This is the first time my son has ever seen me perform,” she told the audience, before declaring it was “too early to cry, and I don’t want anyone to come fix me face.” Fans don’t know much about her child, or even why Adele named her son Angelo, but what we do know hints at a relationship and parenting style based on deep love, inspiration, and respect.

