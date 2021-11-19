Alpha Insights: What The Strong US Dollar Means For Your Investments

Nutanix reported its fiscal Q1 results highlighted by stronger than expected growth and positive management guidance. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) has likely frustrated investors going back to its 2016 IPO with shares essentially flat over the period and significantly underperforming the broader market. While generating steady growth in recent years, the company long-recognized as a leader in enterprise cloud software and services has been challenged to translate its operating momentum into consistent profitability. That said, the recent trends are encouraging with signs the company is finally turning the corner with success in a new generation of products and a focus on its subscription model. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations, setting up an improving outlook. While we expect questions related to cash flows and margins to keep the stock volatile, we are bullish on the stock looking ahead at what could be a strong 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO