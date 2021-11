For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill "could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic," President Joe Biden today said his administration has purchased 10 million courses of the Pfizer oral drug. The announcement comes two days after the drug-maker asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill for emergency use.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO