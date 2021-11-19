Guided Hike at La Verna Preserve with Coastal Rivers

Registration is required for this activity. This hike will start at the Barre Falls Dam Recreation area. We will follow the MidState Trail over Harding Hill, through prime wildlife habitat, including hills, meadows and Blood Swamp. We will hike south to the dikes and then retrace our route back to the parking lot. Easy to moderate trail at a pace (1.5 to 2 MPH). Hike is about 6.5 -7 miles with an elevation gain of 700 ft. Duration of hike is expected between 3.5 - 4 hours. Bring water, snacks/lunch, appropriate seasonal clothing and footwear. We will start midmorning and expect to end by early afternoon. Following the Junction of MA 62 and MA 68 in Hubbardston, follow MA 62 west 4.4 miles. Turn left at a four-way intersection on Coldbrook Road, enter Barre Falls Dam Recreation Area, and continue 1.1 miles to parking area just after the Barre Falls Dam. GPS coordinates: 42.427778, -72.025278. Covid protocols at the time of the hike will be observed. All participants must bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.

