ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Guided Hike at La Verna Preserve with Coastal Rivers

lcnme.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at La Verna Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3. In addition to its spectacular...

lcnme.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernvirginiamag.com

The Complete Guide To Hiking In Northern Virginia

Surrounded by parks, trails, and wildlife, Northern Virginia is perfect for those looking for outdoor adventures. From haunted paths to hit during spooky season to advanced mountain climbs for the true adrenaline junkies, the region offers so many options depending on your mood or season. So, break out your hiking...
VIRGINIA STATE
sltablet.com

Open House Hike At Wolf Branch Sink Preserve (November 21)

Hike a unique 154-acre piece of property in Mount Dora hosted by the Lake County Water Authority. Wolf Branch Sink Preserve is famous for its seasonal waterfall and active sinkhole. Because it is not open to the public on a regular basis due to its environmental sensitivity you will truly get an experience. Join a unique self-guided hike on Nov. 21, from 10 am to 2 pm. The staff will be on hand to show you the waterfall and talk about the preserve. If you wish there is a short self-guided hike you can take to see more of the preserve.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain State Park holds Fall Colors Guided Hike

PELHAM – In the morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 13, hikers gathered at Oak Mountain State Park’s North Trailhead to take part in a guided hike through the park to admire the fall foliage. The crisp cool air was welcomed as the hike through OMSP’s White Trail began. OMSP is...
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Trust#La Verna Preserve#Coastalrivers Org
southernpines.net

Moonlight Hike

Join Southern Pines Recreation for a walk in the moonlight at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. Participation is FREE. Bring a flashlight and meet on Friday, November 19 at 5:30 pm, 1024 Fort Bragg Rd, Southern Pines. More information: bsampson@southernpines.net | 910-692-7376.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Eureka Times-Standard

‘Grand Canyon of the Eel River Valley’: 30,000-acre ranch to be ‘preserved in perpetuity’

The Wildlands Conservancy recently secured the purchase of the Lone Pine Ranch, nearly 30,000-acres of diverse forests, rolling ridgelines, and wetlands along the scenic Eel River. The future Eel River Canyon Preserve will provide new opportunities for environmental restoration and conservation of endangered species and pave the way for the proposed Great Redwood Trail.
ECONOMY
passionpassport.com

Trailing Away: A Guide to the Best Hikes in Timmins

Tucked away on the banks of the Mattagami River, surrounded by lush woodlands on all sides, it’s no surprise that Timmins is a dream for outdoor adventurers. Hikers, bikers, campers, kayakers, you name it, will feel right at home. With hundreds of miles of trails that wind deep into Northeastern...
BEAUTY & FASHION
outdoors.org

Hike - Ware River Watershed

Registration is required for this activity. This hike will start at the Barre Falls Dam Recreation area. We will follow the MidState Trail over Harding Hill, through prime wildlife habitat, including hills, meadows and Blood Swamp. We will hike south to the dikes and then retrace our route back to the parking lot. Easy to moderate trail at a pace (1.5 to 2 MPH). Hike is about 6.5 -7 miles with an elevation gain of 700 ft. Duration of hike is expected between 3.5 - 4 hours. Bring water, snacks/lunch, appropriate seasonal clothing and footwear. We will start midmorning and expect to end by early afternoon. Following the Junction of MA 62 and MA 68 in Hubbardston, follow MA 62 west 4.4 miles. Turn left at a four-way intersection on Coldbrook Road, enter Barre Falls Dam Recreation Area, and continue 1.1 miles to parking area just after the Barre Falls Dam. GPS coordinates: 42.427778, -72.025278. Covid protocols at the time of the hike will be observed. All participants must bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Iowa

An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, Cedar Cliff Trail Leads To A Breathtaking River In Iowa

Hiking is oh-so-good for the soul. No matter when we set off, we just can’t find a better way to breathe in the fresh air, get closer to nature, and explore more of Iowa. Regardless of your experience as a hiker, you’ll find an abundance of easy treks throughout the state. Cedar Cliff Trail, for example, leads to a breathtaking river in Iowa. The trail is also drenched in natural beauty along the way.
IOWA STATE
theculturetrip.com

Coastal Vote: A Beach-Lover's Guide to Sayulita, Mexico

Concept stores and cucumber-cool hotels line the sandy streets of this Riviera Nayarit beach town, which has been summoning surfers and sun-seekers since the Seventies. Sayulita, a laid-back fishing village on the Pacific coast of Mexico, has been luring surfers since the 1970s. These days, the mellow waves and sheltered beaches, such as Los Muertos, also attract sun-bound vacationers who come to soak up some rays on the slopes of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, take in the local wildlife of humpback whales and dolphins, and enjoy a seafood dinner or two at palapa-roofed cantinas. Welcome to everyday life in Sayulita – a barefoot beach town and one of Mexico’s coolest corners…
LIFESTYLE
buffalorising.com

The Funk Preserve

There’s more great news on the WNY preservation front. The Western New York Land Conservancy has done it again. This amazing organization has successfully secured an ecologically significant 10.5-acre forest on Staley Road in Grand Island, as part of the Land Conservancy’s ongoing Greenway – Grand Island Land Protection Program, which began in 2018.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
The Spokesman-Review

River guide leads a full life

You run into them now and then, people doing the same juggling act as everyone else – consumed by kids, careers and the commitments of daily life – but they have another, less-visible dimension: an insatiable thirst for outdoor adventure. Hannah Binninger is one of those people. She has a...
LIFESTYLE
golaurens.com

Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site hosting ranger-guided battlefield hike

Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike of the Battlefield Trail on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Battle of Musgrove's Mill, which occurred on August 19, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot's fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry. This 2-hour Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, what occurred during the battle, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause.
LIFESTYLE
Stamford Advocate

Hiking column: Tyler Mill Preserve boasts variety and challenges over 1,000 acres in Wallingford

It’s not often you are greeted by a sign marking the entrance to a hiking area with a board underneath noting: “the woods have changed; proceed with care.” But it’s also not often the original landscape is rearranged by a line of severe thunderstorms that marched through the area in May 2018, forever marring the forest canopy landscape at Wallingford’s Tyler Mill Preserve and the nearby Sleeping Giant State Park.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A community of river guides copes with loss

The Grand Canyon boating community — devoted to each other and to the Colorado River — was shocked to learn this fall that we had lost two of our own. Former river guides and rangers Mark O’Neill, 67, of Chimacum, Washington, and Kim Crumbo, 74, of Odgen, Utah, didn’t return home from a Sept. 13-17 canoe-packing trip in Yellowstone National Park.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy